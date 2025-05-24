“David Reinbacher is a bit like Carey Price”

Overtime

Herbers is out with an injury. Too bad, because he seemed to have found his place in the XI. We’ll follow his situation this week at the Nutrilait Centre. https://t.co/11Rbz49nMm – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2025

Eetu Luostarinen receives a game misconduct for his check on Jackson Blake pic.twitter.com/BXjQE4cWPj – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2025

ROBBED BY BOB pic.twitter.com/X9EXgsvNdH – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 25, 2025

London grab the ‘W’ 4:23 into OT.

Morin & Gill with our goals. Mercier with 2 helpers. Rousseau with 45 saves.

https://t.co/AnRq2b8fC q A day off, then we face WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers Monday night. pic.twitter.com/JLw3jO2gW7 – Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) May 25, 2025

Vladdy goes deep to get Toronto on the board! : Blue Jays Rays live on SN1

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/ko0tXO6pod – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 25, 2025

It's often said: the Canadiens have a bank of very talented prospects.We can immediately think of more flamboyant young players like Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.However, we shouldn't forget David Reinbacher, because even if he's less flashy than the other two, the fact remains that he's a prospect with elite potential.Unfortunately for him, his development has been slowed by a knee injury sustained in practice that forced him to miss most of the season.One wonders whether, without this injury, the defenseman would have managed to carve out a regular position with the Habs last season.In Reinbacher's case, it's not a question of if, but when.And the Swiss will help stabilize the Habs' defense as a whole, particularly in his zone, which should help the team concede fewer goals.Remember, the Canadiens were 24th in the NHL in goals allowed with 265, and this is something the team will definitely have to improve.Is Reinbacher really that good? Yes.According to Marco D'Amico, on The Shaun Starr Show podcast, the young defenseman reminds him of Carey Price because both players have mastered the fundamentals of their respective positions.You can listen to the extract here :These are two players who aren't necessarily flashy because they do everything so well that it looks easy for them.And that's just as well, because a good stay-at-home defender isn't a flashy thing, and usually, when you notice it, it's because he hasn't done his job properly.D'Amico also discusses Reinbacher's improved forward play, which includes more use of his delivery to create chances on offense.That's good news for the Habs, too, because if the youngster can develop his shot and become a threat on the powerplay, it would give Martin St-Louis and the team's powerplay more ammunition.In short, I can't wait to see him join the Canadiens.