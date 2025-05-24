“David Reinbacher is a bit like Carey Price”

David Reinbacher pic.twitter.com/yLpdKPkbUU
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 8, 2025
Overtime
Herbers is out with an injury.
Too bad, because he seemed to have found his place in the XI. We’ll follow his situation this week at the Nutrilait Centre. https://t.co/11Rbz49nMm – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2025
Eetu Luostarinen receives a game misconduct for his check on Jackson Blake pic.twitter.com/BXjQE4cWPj
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2025
ROBBED BY BOB pic.twitter.com/X9EXgsvNdH
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 25, 2025
London grab the ‘W’ 4:23 into OT.
Morin & Gill with our goals. Mercier with 2 helpers. Rousseau with 45 saves.
https://t.co/AnRq2b8fC q
A day off, then we face WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers Monday night. pic.twitter.com/JLw3jO2gW7 – Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) May 25, 2025
Vladdy goes deep to get Toronto on the board!
: Blue Jays Rays live on SN1
: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/ko0tXO6pod
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 25, 2025