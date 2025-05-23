Jacob Fowler ousted from the game: Rocket faces elimination on Sunday

Credit: Tonight, the Rocket had the chance to win their three-of-five series against the Rochester Americans. Coach Pascal Vincent stuck to his system of alternating goaltenders, sending on Jacob Fowler despite a solid performance from Cayden Primeau, who had allowed just one goal on 33 shots in the previous game. The Americans looked much hungrier than […]

Tonight, the Rocket had the chance to win their three-of-five series against the Rochester Americans.Coach Pascal Vincent stuck to his system of alternating goaltenders, sending on Jacob Fowler despite a solid performance from Cayden Primeau, who had allowed just one goal on 33 shots in the previous game.

The Americans looked much hungrier than Laval and took advantage of the home side’s indiscipline to open the scoring on the powerplay on a Logan Mailloux penalty

The visitors doubled their lead before the end of the first period.

Once again, Mailloux’s indiscipline proved costly for the Rocket as their rival scored a third goal on a five-on-three.

Joshua Dunne completes his hat trick and chases Jacob Fowler from the game! #GoRocket on RDS pic.twitter.com/DMFFCShTHM – RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2025

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/4uLb4nfMUI – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 24, 2025

Laval finally gave a sign of life, scoring their first through Joshua Roy.However, the visitors quickly regained a three-goal lead when Josh Dunne scored his third of the game.It was the fourth goal Fowler had allowed in just 14 shots, and Pascal Vincent made the decision to send Primeau in front of the net to replace him.The score was 4-1 to the Americans after two periods.The Rocket came out more convincingly in the third, but Rochester goalkeeper Devon Levi made sure to close the door for his team.Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Rocket, and the visitors even added a fifth shorthanded goal before the end of the game.Laval lost 5-1. The series is now tied at two wins apiece.It was a night to forget for Fowler and the Rocket, who will need to bounce back quickly as the club faces elimination in its next game.

It’ll be Primeau’s turn to defend the Rocket net in the fifth and final game of the series at Place Bell on Sunday night.

Overtime

– Oilers up 3-0.

– Solid save!

Skinner denies Rantanen in tight : Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/UTkS7DAMGM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2025

– Pascal Siakam is on fire.