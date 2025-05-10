World Championship: Canada whitewashes Slovenia in first match of tournament

And today, it was Canada’s turn to play its first match of the tournament, taking on Slovenia at 6:20 this morning.
Despite this enormous domination, Canada didn’t completely crush Slovenia, winning 4-0.
GAME OVER! Off to a great start.
– Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2025
In short, Canada made an excellent start to today’s World Championship, with gold clearly the team’s goal.
Quick hands from Bo Horvat.
– Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2025
Make that 2⃣ goals for Bo Horvat!
– Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2025
Bo Horvat is denied the hat trick! #MensIIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/syt5cIQ4L2
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 10, 2025
Canada is red hot on the power play as Noah Dobson makes it 4-0! #MensIIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/DQRZmqO2Hr
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 10, 2025
Let’s hope that this time, Canada won’t let Latvia surprise them like they did last year.
Overtime
– Wow, bravo! Six overtime periods is crazy.
Congratulations to the Sorel-Tracy Éperviers, who won the NAHL championship last night in Rivière-du-Loup in the 6th overtime period! It’s an all-time record in Québécois’ main senior circuit. It was past 3am when Marc Beckstead… pic.twitter.com/zhIHftKMt5
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 10, 2025
– I feel like I’m repeating myself yet again, as Montreal CF are still looking for their first MLS win this season.
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) May 10, 2025