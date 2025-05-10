World Championship: Canada whitewashes Slovenia in first match of tournament

Credit: The World Ice Hockey Championship officially got underway yesterday, with four games played in Sweden and Denmark. The USA, Sweden and Finland all won their opening games. And today, it was Canada’s turn to play its first match of the tournament, taking on Slovenia at 6:20 this morning. As everyone knows, Canada has a very […]

The World Ice Hockey Championship officially got underway yesterday, with four games played in Sweden and Denmark.The USA, Sweden and Finland all won their opening games.

And today, it was Canada’s turn to play its first match of the tournament, taking on Slovenia at 6:20 this morning.

As everyone knows, Canada has a very good selection of players this year, and it really showed against poor Slovenia today.The Canadiens were simply dominant from start to finish, taking 44 shots on goal to just 11.

Despite this enormous domination, Canada didn’t completely crush Slovenia, winning 4-0.

We might have expected more goals from Canada, but you have to give credit to Lukas Horak, the Slovenian goalie, who turned away 40 shots from the Canadiens.

In short, Canada made an excellent start to today’s World Championship, with gold clearly the team’s goal.

Quick hands from Bo Horvat. Bo Horvat and his quick hands. #MensWorlds | #MondialMasculinpic.twitter.com/nxquXzfDdt – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 10, 2025

Canada is red hot on the power play as Noah Dobson makes it 4-0! #MensIIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/DQRZmqO2Hr – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 10, 2025

Bo Horvat and Nathan MacKinnon stood out the most in this first game.Indeed, Bo Horvat, rumored to be an option as second center for the Canadiens, found the back of the net twice in this game, and both times on the powerplay.Horvat came close to completing his hat trick with three virtually identical powerplay goals, but the Slovenian goaltender made a fine save.Nathan MacKinnon also stood out in this game with three points, including a goal.New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who is also at the center of several trade rumors, rounded out the scoring with another third powerplay goal.In short, a fine victory for Canada, who now have a date with Latvia tomorrow, starting at 10.20am.

Let’s hope that this time, Canada won’t let Latvia surprise them like they did last year.

