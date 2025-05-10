Series wrap-up: Brad Marchand plays hero for Panthers against Leafs

Every game is of the utmost importance, and last night we were treated to two very interesting games, as the Panthers didn’t want to fall 0-3 to the Leafs, and the Jets couldn’t afford to lose their two home games to the Stars.
Here’s a report on both games.
The defending Stanley Cup champions still have a very good team, and they face a Toronto team we’re used to seeing fall apart.
The Leafs got off to a great start yesterday, scoring the game’s first goal after just 23 seconds, courtesy of Matthew Knies, who is having an incredible series.
MATTHEW KNIES GETS THINGS GOING JUST 23 SECONDS INTO GAME 3! #StanleyCup
John Tavares then added another a few minutes later, extending the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.
Aleksander Barkov gets one right back! #StanleyCup
Buckle up, folks. This one’s shaping up to be a doozy!
And then, even though the Leafs restored their two-goal lead thanks to John Tavares once again, the Panthers didn’t let up, as they scored three unanswered goals to complete the second period with a 4-3 lead.
THIS. GAME. IS. TIED. #StanleyCup
1:04 after the @FlaPanthers pull within one, Carter Verhaeghe buries it to even the score!
THE CATS HAVE THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME! #StanleyCup
The game seemed to be slipping through the Maple Leafs’ fingers, but they found a way to force overtime, thanks to Morgan Rielly.
Sometimes you just gotta put the puck on net
Morgan Rielly has tied Game 3 up at 4-4! #StanleyCup
BRAD MARCHAND
His @Energizer overtime winner gives the @FlaPanthers the Game 3 victory! #StanleyCup
Since the start of the playoffs, it’s been very difficult for the Winnipeg Jets goaltender, as he’s been giving away a lot of bad goals for a goaltender who’s recognized as the best in the NHL.
The Stars won the first game, but the Jets’ goalie did well.
And it took another good performance from Hellebuyck for the Jets last night, who couldn’t afford to drop the first two home games in this series.
Fortunately for Team Canadiens, that’s exactly what happened, as Hellebuyck was perfect last night, turning aside all 21 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the series, and fourth of his career.
“NAH” – Connor Hellebuyck
Helle slams the door with his glove to take away a sure goal! #StanleyCup
Gabriel Vilardi gets his first goal of these #StanleyCup Playoffs! #NHLStats: https://t.co/IY9d4Wlkjo
NIKOLAJ EHLERS AND THE JETS ARE FLYING IN GAME 2 pic.twitter.com/HIffJUb3Mv
Let’s see if Hellebuyck can perform away from home for his first playoff appearance this year.
Prolongation
– Here are the two results from yesterday.
Friday featured the @FlaPanthers cutting their series deficit in half and the @NHLJets earning a Game 2 win to pull even. #StanleyCup
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
