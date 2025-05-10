Series wrap-up: Brad Marchand plays hero for Panthers against Leafs

Credit: The Stanley Cup playoffs are getting closer and closer, as we approach the middle of the second round. Every game is of the utmost importance, and last night we were treated to two very interesting games, as the Panthers didn’t want to fall 0-3 to the Leafs, and the Jets couldn’t afford to lose their […]

The Stanley Cup playoffs are getting closer and closer, as we approach the middle of the second round.

Every game is of the utmost importance, and last night we were treated to two very interesting games, as the Panthers didn’t want to fall 0-3 to the Leafs, and the Jets couldn’t afford to lose their two home games to the Stars.

Here’s a report on both games.

I sincerely believe that many of us picked the Florida Panthers as our favorites in this series.

The defending Stanley Cup champions still have a very good team, and they face a Toronto team we’re used to seeing fall apart.

It seemed like an easy choice, but after two games in Toronto, it was the Leafs who were surprisingly in command of the series.And last night, the Leafs had the chance to shock the hockey world even more by taking a 3-0 lead in the series, which would have put them in a great position to advance to the next round.

The Leafs got off to a great start yesterday, scoring the game’s first goal after just 23 seconds, courtesy of Matthew Knies, who is having an incredible series.

John Tavares then added another a few minutes later, extending the Leafs’ lead to 2-0.

The Leafs seemed to be in full control and on their way to taking a serious option on the series.However, the Panthers were not to be counted out.Aleksander Barkov closed the gap with a superb goal.

And then, even though the Leafs restored their two-goal lead thanks to John Tavares once again, the Panthers didn’t let up, as they scored three unanswered goals to complete the second period with a 4-3 lead.

The game seemed to be slipping through the Maple Leafs’ fingers, but they found a way to force overtime, thanks to Morgan Rielly.

The game went into overtime, and the Panthers were simply dominant.For most of the time, it looked like they were the only team on the ice, and that led to the inevitable, as Brad Marchand once again hurt the Leafs badly with the winning goal.The Panthers have saved their skin thanks to hero Marchand, and are back in the series.Game #4 takes place on Sunday at 7:30pm in Florida once again.The Leafs lead the series 2-1.

Since the start of the playoffs, it’s been very difficult for the Winnipeg Jets goaltender, as he’s been giving away a lot of bad goals for a goaltender who’s recognized as the best in the NHL.

However, against the Dallas Stars in the second round, things are looking up for Hellebuyck.

The Stars won the first game, but the Jets’ goalie did well.

And it took another good performance from Hellebuyck for the Jets last night, who couldn’t afford to drop the first two home games in this series.

Fortunately for Team Canadiens, that’s exactly what happened, as Hellebuyck was perfect last night, turning aside all 21 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the series, and fourth of his career.

NIKOLAJ EHLERS AND THE JETS ARE FLYING IN GAME 2 pic.twitter.com/HIffJUb3Mv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2025

The Jets won 4-0, levelling the series at one-all.Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored their first goals of the series.Adam Lowry was the other Jets scorer, while Ehlers completed the scoring in an empty net.Game #3 of this series takes place Sunday starting at 4:30pm in Dallas.

Let’s see if Hellebuyck can perform away from home for his first playoff appearance this year.

Prolongation

The series is tied 1-1.

– Here are the two results from yesterday.

Friday featured the @FlaPanthers cutting their series deficit in half and the @NHLJets earning a Game 2 win to pull even. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/bsuoMzCuBt pic.twitter.com/sGaVjvLXWb – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 10, 2025

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– On the program today in the NHL: two games #3.