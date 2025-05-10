Sean Farrell: Pascal Vincent has made him worthwhile again

The Laval Rocket has had, and continues to have, an incredible season, which could very well end with a Calder Cup victory.The team is very well built, with a good mix of veterans, experienced young players and rookies.

It’s a very fine team that Pascal Vincent has managed with a master’s hand.

He knew how to get the best out of virtually every player, giving them a role that suited them, which enabled everyone to make good progress this season and gain experience.

And so, indirectly, the Laval Rocket head coach has been able to raise the value of many of his players, which can only be positive for the Canadiens’ senior management.

Indeed, with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton likely to make big moves this summer, having several players with value will certainly help complete transactions.Among those players whose image and value have been rehabilitated by Pascal Vincent is a certain Sean Farrell.

After a dismal start to the season, the diminutive 23-year-old forward (5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds) exploded to become one of the centerpieces of the Rocket’s success.

Farrell had just two assists in his first 22 games, and finished the season with 20 goals and 44 points in 67 games.

The Laval Rocket’s No. 15 went from a prospect who was labeled a failure to a young player who had a solid second season in the pros.

It’s an impressive turnaround, one that seemed unhoped-for, and one that right now could really benefit the Habs.

Unfortunately for Farrell, even if he remains an interesting prospect, he’s not likely to find his place in the NHL with the Canadiens any time soon.

The Habs’ recent series against the Capitals showed that the Habs lacked size and toughness, so they won’t be looking to add a (lesser) Cole Caufield to their lineup, even if Farrell’s offensive skills are undeniable.

Farrell thus becomes a prospect somewhat stuck in the AHL, who could nonetheless bring very good value in a transaction.

He’s the kind of player who could easily interest an already robust team in search of offensive talent.

And with his recent strong pro season in the AHL, Farrell certainly has the kind of value that could help the Habs convince a team to complete a trade.

Months ago, when Farrell was struggling to produce and stay in the lineup, he wouldn’t have added any value to a potential trade.

But now, he’s certainly worth something, thanks to Pascal Vincent, who has found a way to restore Farrell’s confidence and get his season back on track.

What’s more, Farrell is currently enjoying a very good series with four points, including two goals, in four games.

In short, it’s a very good thing that Farrell has re-launched his season, even if he’s not likely to have a place in the Montreal line-up.

The Florian Xhekaj’s and Tyler Thorpe’s of this world will clearly pass him by if a position becomes available in the NHL.

Farrell would need quality playing time on a top-6 or at least a top-9 to perform, something he really wouldn’t get easily in Montreal.

