Sean Farrell: Pascal Vincent has made him worthwhile again

It’s a very fine team that Pascal Vincent has managed with a master’s hand.
And so, indirectly, the Laval Rocket head coach has been able to raise the value of many of his players, which can only be positive for the Canadiens’ senior management.
#Rocket Sean Farrell with one-timer from slot for PP goal vs #Comets
Assists: Beck, Mailloux#GoRocket #AHL #Hockey #GoHabsGo @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/QMI0msSNnr
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 16, 2025
After a dismal start to the season, the diminutive 23-year-old forward (5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds) exploded to become one of the centerpieces of the Rocket’s success.
The Laval Rocket’s No. 15 went from a prospect who was labeled a failure to a young player who had a solid second season in the pros.
It’s an impressive turnaround, one that seemed unhoped-for, and one that right now could really benefit the Habs.
Unfortunately for Farrell, even if he remains an interesting prospect, he’s not likely to find his place in the NHL with the Canadiens any time soon.
The Habs’ recent series against the Capitals showed that the Habs lacked size and toughness, so they won’t be looking to add a (lesser) Cole Caufield to their lineup, even if Farrell’s offensive skills are undeniable.
He’s the kind of player who could easily interest an already robust team in search of offensive talent.
Months ago, when Farrell was struggling to produce and stay in the lineup, he wouldn’t have added any value to a potential trade.
But now, he’s certainly worth something, thanks to Pascal Vincent, who has found a way to restore Farrell’s confidence and get his season back on track.
What’s more, Farrell is currently enjoying a very good series with four points, including two goals, in four games.
In short, it’s a very good thing that Farrell has re-launched his season, even if he’s not likely to have a place in the Montreal line-up.
The Florian Xhekaj’s and Tyler Thorpe’s of this world will clearly pass him by if a position becomes available in the NHL.
Farrell would need quality playing time on a top-6 or at least a top-9 to perform, something he really wouldn’t get easily in Montreal.
