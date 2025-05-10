Pierre Dorion on Justin Carbonneau: “One of the best pitches I’ve seen in a long time”

If we forget the Stanley Cup playoffs and think only of the Canadiens, the next big thing is the NHL draft.Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have plenty of time between now and June 27 and 28 to prepare and decide on the strategy that will be adopted with all the draft picks, and especially with the two first-round picks, 16th and 17th respectively.This will be a very interesting event, as many expect the Habs to be very active.

When I say active, I’m obviously referring to the fact that Kent Hughes could very well decide to trade one or both of these picks in a deal that would allow him to improve his team on the spot.

We know that the Habs need a second center, so the Habs’ two first-round picks could help fill the gap.

Still, in the end, the Canadiens could keep their two picks, or just one, and draft one or two other very good prospects.And should the Habs keep one or two picks, Justin Carbonneau would be a great option for the Habs.

The Québécois prospect is ranked around the same level as the Habs, and is a high-quality prospect.

In fact, according to Pierre Dorion, former general manager of the Ottawa Senators, Carbonneau has exceptional potential.

That’s what Dorion said in the final minutes of an interview with Mathias Brunet and Simon Boisvert on the “Processus” podcast.

For the former Sens GM, it’s clear that Carbonneau is a very high-quality prospect with definite top-6 potential, who could go even higher.

Dorion sees Carbonneau as a future top-6 forward in the NHL, with the potential to be a first-line player.

And what leads Dorion to believe all this is that the young Québécois is very intelligent, and has an excellent shot.

“He has one of the best throws I’ve seen in a long time.” – Pierre Dorion

Carbonneau’s shot is simply devastating, as evidenced by his 49 goals in 67 games this year (season + playoffs).

The Québécois prospect knows how to use his shot, and more importantly, he knows how to free himself in open spaces so he can use his very good shot.

In short, Pierre Dorion really likes the young Québécois, whom he met this season and had a chance to chat with.

The only thing Carbonneau needs to work on is his attitude at times, when he lets on that he’s frustrated and unsettled when things go wrong, which often leads to him being less hard-working.

Otherwise, he’s a high-quality prospect who will certainly interest the Habs and their executives if he’s still available at 16th and/or 17th, if the Habs still have one or two of their picks.

A 6’1″ forward from Québécois with an excellent shot could be a very interesting addition for the Habs.

Overtime

All this remains to be seen.

