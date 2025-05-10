part 2 | Habs’ 2nd center: Horvat, Larkin, Zacha or O’Reilly?

After Crosby and Barzal last week , today we continue our quest for the famous second-line center.

Although the free agent and offer sheet markets remain possibilities, it’s still the good old transaction market that seems to us to be the most likely route that could once again be favoured by the Habs management.

That said, we’ll evaluate the other two “markets” at a later date, as there will be some excellent options there too, and not just at center…Matthew Knies, anyone?

And even if Gorton and Hughes haven’t opened up too much in their assessment, even hinting that they might instead turn to a winger as a summer “big target”(Knies again? Marner?), it’s still hard to see the Habs relying on Dach and Newhook, or even a Dvorak signing, to fill the position next fall…

So let’s analyze four other “realistic” scenarios in which Kent Hughes could target the following players: Bo Horvat, Dylan Larkin, Pavel Zacha and Ryan O’Reilly.

After Barzal, we’d have two more long-term solutions in Horvat and Larkin, then, after Crosby, two more short/medium-term solutions in Zacha and O’Reilly.

Bo Horvat | Left-hander, age 30 | 6 years x $8.5 MOh la-la!What will happen on Long Island after the Islanders win the lottery Will they go for an aggressive rebuild and trade Barzal AND Horvat while building the team around defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the #1 prospect in the minds of 95% of observers and scouts?However, we could very well imagine a scenario where the Islanders and their future GM decide to keep the younger of the two, Barzal (28), and sacrifice the older, Horvat (30), in return for prospects and top picks.

So, while Barzal could still prove to be a very tempting target for the Habs, we’d be foolish not to consider the left-handed Horvat as an equally defensible, and perhaps even more realistic, option following the lottery.

Horvat is considered by many to be one of the NHL’s best powerplay “bumpers”. His quick, precise shot is almost impossible to stop from this position.

At $8.5 million to age 36, Horvat wouldn’t be the bargain of the century, especially near the end of his deal. But with his consistency and infrequent injuries, he would be a fairly durable, quality solution for the Habs.

As with Barzal, the Habs’ salary situation makes them one of the best-positioned teams to acquire the services of the former Canucks captain, who blew out 30 candles on April 5. In other words, Horvat would really only play a few games when he turns 36 in the final year of his contract…

Ideally, Hughes and Gorton would prefer a slightly younger player, but Horvat would nonetheless be an immediate upgrade and a useful addition for probably the duration of his contract.

Finally, isn’t a talented left-hander who wins 58.2% of his face-offs just what Demidov (and Laine?) need to get the puck more often?

: Picks #17 and #41 in 2025, Alex Newhook or Kirby Dach, Oliver Kapanen.

Dylan Larkin | Left-Handed, 29 years old | 6 years x $8.7 M

Larkin ‘s “subtle” words/arrows directed at his GM Steve Yzerman AND the latter’s response to his captain have not gone unnoticed around the NHL in recent weeks!

During his exit interview media session, Dylan Larkin said it would have been nice for Detroit to be more active at the trade deadline “for a morale boost.” Yesterday, Steve Yzerman said he expects Detroit’s best players and leaders to provide that morale boost. pic.twitter.com/I6CV7gcueJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2025

It remains to be seen whether the two men will be able to put water in their wine after emptying their hearts in this way, but all this obviously leaves room for some speculation!

Like Barzal, Larkin is one of the best skaters in the league. Regular as a metronome, he averages 64 points per 82 games and hasn’t been overly affected by injuries since the start of his career.

Then, after Mathias Brunet established that the average production of the 15 “other” second-line centers on playoff teams (that is, except for the Canadiens, who didn’t really have one!) amounted to 57 points and 24 goals on the season, we understand that Larkin, first-line center in Detroit, would clearly be in the upper echelon of the NHL’s best second pivots if placed in that role.

Larkin looked great in an American jersey at the 4 Nations Confrontation, and despite a negative differential of -16 in Detroit, he’s coming off another 70-point season and a fourth consecutive 30-or-more-goal campaign, all while posting a 54.5% efficiency rating in the face-off circle.

Basically, Larkin remains a positive factor in terms of puck possession, but he would benefit from playing for a better team.

Of course, words like “dropped” don’t seem to make him a candidate for Leader of the Year, but he’d have a more self-effacing role on that side in a club like Montreal with Nick Suzuki in front of him.

That said, we’re far from convinced that the minor difference of opinion between Larkin and Yzerman would be enough to convince the latter to trade his captain, at least, certainly not at a discount.

But it also remains to be seen what plan Yzerman has in mind, as he seems to be stuck with a team destined to remain in the damned ” mix “…

He could have a great opportunity to opt for a very nice ” reset on the fly ” with the following offer…

Offer: Quite simply, picks 16 and 17 in the next draft, along with Newhook or Dach. Note that the Red Wings already have the 13th pick and could be salivating over such a perfect offer for an “aggressive reset”.

Pavel Zacha | Left-hander, 28 years old | 2 years x $4.75M

Here’s a player we talk about a lot less, but should the Bruins also decide to tank for a few years, Zacha could prove an interesting option for the Canadiens.

At 28 years of age and with only two seasons left on a very reasonable $4.75 million contract, Zacha is worth his weight in gold on the open market, and the Bruins could make a very good deal on him at a time when his value is at its peak.

This 6’4, 207 lbs left-hander, sixth overall pick in 2015, effective defensively and capable of around 50 points per season, is obviously not in the league of the likes of Crosby, Barzal, Larkin and Horvat, but he would be a clear improvement over the mysterious and fragile Kirby Dach.

What a time for Pavel Zacha’s first career Stanley Cup playoff goal pic.twitter.com/ry0mNNl6hz – Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 17, 2024

Also, unlike the other players named so far, it’s reasonable to think that Zacha’s best seasons are still ahead of him, especially if you pair him with a creative player of Demidov’s caliber. Then, at age 30 at the end of his contract, he could be recycled into an excellent 3rd center.

So, all in all, Zacha may be a less sexy option, but he’d still be a prime target for Kent Hughes. Among other things, the Czech looks pretty good in the face-off circle with a 53.2% efficiency rating, and his overall profile is also pretty much what the doctor recommends for the Habs.

For their part, by trading Zacha, the Bruins, who already have the 7th pick in 2025, would greatly increase their chances of drafting even earlier in the next two years for the “McKenna” and “Dupont” lotteries…

Incidentally, the price of acquiring Zacha could be quite reasonable…

Unless Cam Neely has other plans… and doesn’t want to deal with the Habs!

Pick 17 and 41 in 2025, Oliver Kapanen.

Ryan O’Reilly | Left-hander, 34 years old | 2 years x $4.5 M

Ah, good old Ryan O’Reilly!

We thought he was finished three years ago at the end of his career in St. Louis, but now he’s just had two very solid seasons in Nashville, a team that is unfortunately going nowhere and must seriously consider trading a few veterans while there’s still time.

Some have raised the idea of trading Patrik Laine for Steven Stamkos. We’d be trading “problem cases”. It’s not impossible, but Stamkos, 35, with 53 points and a -37 rating, at $8 million for three more seasons, represents a bigger risk than one year of Laine, 27, at $8.7 million…

The “Stamkos option” might give Michael Hage time to come to town, but at $4.5 million for two more years, O’Reilly is a far better alternative for the Habs.

The veteran left-handed center, always one of the best in the face-off circle (55.7%), is also a very underrated player in terms of puck possession.

In fact, at this stage of his career, O’Reilly fits perfectly the profile of the dream 2nd-line center. Capable of fifty or so points, intelligent, reliable defensively, fairly strong, experienced, a good leader.

And at $4.5 million for just two years, it’s hard to ask for more!

In their situation, the Preds , who already have the 5th pick in their pocket in June, could be very interested in adding the succulent first- and second-round picks that the Canadiens have in abundance…

Picks 17 and 41 in 2025, with Oliver Kapanen as an initial offer that can be modified as needed.

Conclusion

We’ll undoubtedly have the opportunity to analyze other options for this vital second-line center position in the coming months, but like Crosby and Barzal last week, these four other options seem unavoidable on Gorton and Hughes’ radar.

Which would be the best?

I think the three short/medium-term options – Crosby, Zacha and O’Reilly – all left-handed players, are very attractive and carry very little risk, even if the Habs might have to pay a bit more for Crosby, at least in theory…

One question remains, however, for short-term options: would the Canadiens be “wise” to sacrifice a 16th or 17th overall pick for a player who could only give them two years when the club isn’t even mature?

For Barzal, Horvat and Larkin, it would be considerably more expensive, but we’re still looking at three second-line center profiles that come awfully close to the ideal. Theoretically, all three would still be excellent players when the Canadiens’ young core reaches its peak in 3 years’ time. That’s the big advantage of longer-term options. And, with the salary cap set to rise sharply, their contracts were all relatively easy for the Canadiens to digest.

It’s a bit like buying a new, high-quality winter coat rather than a used one that has already performed better against the elements. It’s better to invest a little more now in a coat that could enable you to climb Everest in three years’ time…

In short, everyone will have their own preferences – but whether it’s in the short, medium or long term, none of these players would be a bad option in the strict sense of the word if we want to move the team forward quickly.

All these center players would make the Habs a better team by next fall and, like tutors, allow the youngsters to grow up “straighter” and healthier.

It remains to be seen whether such scenarios will present themselves to Hughes and Gorton, and if so, whether their offers will satisfy their counterparts…

But the two heads of the Habs – who believe their team is still far from the finished product – might also agree that it’s still wiser not to sacrifice important assets or high picks this summer, at least not for players of this age, however good they may be…

The mystery remains, and we haven’t finished exploring the other options open to them in the coming weeks!