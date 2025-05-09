Series in brief: Calvin Pickard remains unbeaten in the series

Credit: Last night, two series continued. The Hurricanes and Capitals, and the Oilers and Golden Knights played their game two. Here are the results: Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined on the overtime winner and helped the @EdmontonOilers become the first team to take a 2-0 series lead on the road against the Golden Knights. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: […]

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined on the overtime winner and helped the @EdmontonOilers become the first team to take a 2-0 series lead on the road against the Golden Knights. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/1eHqXuqFvD pic.twitter.com/LSQWQmFzX1 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 9, 2025

The Oilers have found their number one

Last night, two series continued.The Hurricanes and Capitals, and the Oilers and Golden Knights played their game two.Here are the results:

I don’t think the Oilers are going to put Stuart Skinner back in net this playoffs.

Calvin Pickard is too good to be on the bench. These playoffs, he has six wins and no losses. Just yesterday, he helped his team win 5-4 in overtime.

Okay, he doesn’t have the best save percentage, but he doesn’t give up many goals and still helps his team win games.

Yesterday’s game went to overtime, but hats off to Vegas for forcing it.

McDrai made magic pic.twitter.com/MO31YWf5cs – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2025

Evander Kane thought Hyman won the game on this cross bar

pic.twitter.com/pTe1OQDyv9 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 9, 2025

Capitals tie series

The club lost 4-2 and rallied.First, Victor Olofsson closed the gap.And Alex Pietrangelo forced overtime afterwards.The winning goal was scored by none other than Leon Draisaitl.Not by Zach Hyman, Evander.The two teams return to action tomorrow in Edmonton, starting at 9pm.The Canadiens lead the series 2-0.

In Washington, the Caps certainly didn’t want to return to Carolina trailing 2-0.

Connor McMichael, in the LUCARNE! pic.twitter.com/Y5ndMo5fQ1 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2025

With a 3-1 victory, they tied the series.Connor McMichael opened the scoring in the second period.

A little later, Anthony Beauvilier had the chance to double his team’s lead, but missed an open net.

Anthony Beauvillier is going to have nightmares! pic.twitter.com/DC3dzX8XjO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2025

The Capitals go up 2-0 on the power play! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/5mQEwdwGsj – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025

A GOAT from Gostisbehere pic.twitter.com/uo5YWgJzEL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2025

Extension

However, it was all in vain.In the third, on the powerplay, Washington gave themselves a two-goal lead.The Hurricanes closed the gap to a goal later, but it was too little too late.This series, tied 1-1, heads to Carolina.Game three will be played tomorrow at 6pm.

– Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the officials’ work.

Prior to the Oilers’ game winning goal Arvidsson sent McNabb into the boards, and McNabb left the game with an apparent injury. There was no call on the play. pic.twitter.com/57w64uUtMo – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2025

– A stupid gesture.

Nicolas Roy is kicked out of the game for this completely unnecessary gesture in overtime pic.twitter.com/dby1a2spc3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2025

– In defeat, Olofsson and Jack Eichel shone.

– The Leafs can push the Panthers to the brink.