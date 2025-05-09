Skip to content
News

Series in brief: Calvin Pickard remains unbeaten in the series
Raphael Simard
Last night, two series continued.

The Hurricanes and Capitals, and the Oilers and Golden Knights played their game two.

Here are the results:

The Oilers have found their number one

I don’t think the Oilers are going to put Stuart Skinner back in net this playoffs.

Calvin Pickard is too good to be on the bench. These playoffs, he has six wins and no losses. Just yesterday, he helped his team win 5-4 in overtime.

Okay, he doesn’t have the best save percentage, but he doesn’t give up many goals and still helps his team win games.

Yesterday’s game went to overtime, but hats off to Vegas for forcing it.

The club lost 4-2 and rallied.

First, Victor Olofsson closed the gap.

And Alex Pietrangelo forced overtime afterwards.

The winning goal was scored by none other than Leon Draisaitl.

Not by Zach Hyman, Evander.

The two teams return to action tomorrow in Edmonton, starting at 9pm.

The Canadiens lead the series 2-0.

Capitals tie series

In Washington, the Caps certainly didn’t want to return to Carolina trailing 2-0.

With a 3-1 victory, they tied the series.

Connor McMichael opened the scoring in the second period.

A little later, Anthony Beauvilier had the chance to double his team’s lead, but missed an open net.

However, it was all in vain.

In the third, on the powerplay, Washington gave themselves a two-goal lead.

The Hurricanes closed the gap to a goal later, but it was too little too late.

This series, tied 1-1, heads to Carolina.

Game three will be played tomorrow at 6pm.


Extension

Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the officials’ work.

– A stupid gesture.

– In defeat, Olofsson and Jack Eichel shone.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Leafs can push the Panthers to the brink.

(Credit: NHL.com )
