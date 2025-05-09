Series in brief: Calvin Pickard remains unbeaten in the series

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined on the overtime winner and helped the @EdmontonOilers become the first team to take a 2-0 series lead on the road against the Golden Knights. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/1eHqXuqFvD pic.twitter.com/LSQWQmFzX1
I don’t think the Oilers are going to put Stuart Skinner back in net this playoffs.
Okay, he doesn’t have the best save percentage, but he doesn’t give up many goals and still helps his team win games.
Calvin Pickard's sensational run in these #StanleyCup Playoffs rolls on!

HE'S NOW 6-0
Yesterday’s game went to overtime, but hats off to Vegas for forcing it.
IT’S NOT OVER YET
Victor Olofsson’s second of the night makes this a one-goal game! #StanleyCup
McDrai made magic
Evander Kane thought Hyman won the game on this cross bar
In Washington, the Caps certainly didn’t want to return to Carolina trailing 2-0.
Connor McMichael, in the LUCARNE!
A little later, Anthony Beauvilier had the chance to double his team’s lead, but missed an open net.
Anthony Beauvillier is going to have nightmares!
The Capitals go up 2-0 on the power play!
A GOAT from Gostisbehere
Extension
– Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with the officials’ work.
Prior to the Oilers' game winning goal Arvidsson sent McNabb into the boards, and McNabb left the game with an apparent injury.

There was no call on the play.
– A stupid gesture.
Nicolas Roy is kicked out of the game for this completely unnecessary gesture in overtime
– In defeat, Olofsson and Jack Eichel shone.
– The Leafs can push the Panthers to the brink.