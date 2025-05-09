Rumor mill: Pat Brisson not expected to interview with Kings

Since the playoffs are underway in the NHL, there aren’t really any rumours about players.

On the other hand, several general manager and head coach positions are vacant, so there are plenty of rumours to go around. Joel Queneville was recently named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks , but what about the other available positions?

Here’s a roundup of rumors about personnel changes.

Pat Brisson not expected to interview for Los Angeles Kings staff position

Few expected to see Pat Brisson’s name circulating for a management position.

The experienced player’s agent seems to be attracting the Kings, but no further action is expected, according to Pierre LeBrun.

Pat Brisson is not expected to be interviewed as part of the Kings front office search. The veteran agent at this point not interested in leaving his work at CAA. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2025

Furthermore, the tweet above makes it clear that he has no intention (at this point) of leaving his current job.And if Brisson ever decides to end his career as an agent, it should be as president.

He probably wouldn’t accept being a GM under a president.

Ken Holland and Luc Robitaille met yesterday

With Luc Robitaille as Kings president, it would be unlikely (if not improbable) that this would happen.A team like the New York Islanders would make more sense, although Brisson is based in the West and would clearly prefer to stay there.Speaking of the Kings, they seem to be showing an interest in Ken Holland. So much so, that Holland and Luc Robitaille met yesterday.

Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman reported on the Kings’ interest in Holland.

Ken Holland and Kings president Luc Robitaille met yesterday. Obviously no surprise. I would expect the Kings to talk to a number of candidates. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2025

Friedman on 32TP: “One of the names that is starting to circulate a little bit right now for the Kings is Ken Holland, he was in the mix for the Islanders and I am reserving judgment on where I think the Islanders could be going here” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 9, 2025

According to LeBrun, there’s no surprise here, as Los Angeles can be expected to talk to several candidates.

Lou Lamoriello and Ken Holland in Buffalo?

As for Friedman, on the famous 32 Thoughts Podcast, Holland was also a candidate for the New York Islanders. Friedman mentioned that he questioned whether the Islanders would go there for a new GM.Holland was the former GM of the Edmonton Oilers, and the two parties came to a mutual agreement not to extend his contract at the end of the 2023-24 season.Holland is certainly a strong candidate for the GM position.

Things aren’t going well for the Buffalo Sabres. They’re not capable of making the playoffs, despite several good young players in the organization.

On Bruins head coach search: Add Marco Sturm to the mix. Hearing he’s under serious consideration for the position. On Sabres mgmt hunt: Heard Buffalo approached both Lou Lamoriello and Ken Holland, but neither seemed interested in advisory role. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 9, 2025

It would take a change not only behind the bench, but also at GM level.According to this tweet from David Pagnotta, the Sabres have approached Lou Lamoriello AND Ken Holland for a position with the team.We can deduce that Lamoriello would have been approached to become the head coach and that for Holland, it would be for the position of general manager. But it would be for a consulting position, which neither would be interested in.

It’s rare to see a team change head coach and GM in the same off-season.

But I have a feeling that’s what it would take in Buffalo to stir the pot properly.

Marco Sturm in the mix as Boston Bruins head coach

Marco Sturm, former NHL player and head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, could be back in the NHL as head coach.He has been an assistant with the Kings in the past, before becoming head coach of the Ontario Reign.He is coming off a second consecutive 40+ win season with the Reign (72-game season), which makes his coaching profile even more interesting.One team in particular is reportedly strongly interested in his services, and that is the Boston Bruins, as Pagnotta reported in the same tweet as the one about the Sabres.According to David Pagnotta, he would be a serious candidate for Boston.

A little fresh air behind an NHL bench wouldn’t hurt.

Kyle Okposo contacted by the Sabres to join their staff

It’s not uncommon to see former players signing up for staff positions, whether immediately after retirement or a few years later.

Also on Sabres, they approached Kyle Okposo about joining their mgmt team back to the early part of the season. Okposo recently joined the NHLPA as “Business Development and Player Engagement Advisor.” – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 9, 2025

Martin St-Louis comes to mind, of course, but so does Marco Sturm, whom I mentioned in the last section of this article.Well, we could be seeing another as Kyle Okposo, who recently joined the NHLPA as a consultant in business development and player engagement.David Pagnotta reported earlier today that Okposo had been approached by the Sabres to join their staff.According to what Pagnotta mentions in his tweet, the Sabres contacted him at the start of the season.So it would be surprising if it materialized soon, but the opportunity is there and Buffalo seems interested in bringing back their former player for a position within the organization.

