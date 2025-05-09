Rumor mill: Pat Brisson not expected to interview with Kings

Since the playoffs are underway in the NHL, there aren’t really any rumours about players.
Here’s a roundup of rumors about personnel changes.
Pat Brisson not expected to interview for Los Angeles Kings staff position
Few expected to see Pat Brisson’s name circulating for a management position.
The experienced player’s agent seems to be attracting the Kings, but no further action is expected, according to Pierre LeBrun.
Pat Brisson is not expected to be interviewed as part of the Kings front office search. The veteran agent at this point not interested in leaving his work at CAA.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2025
He probably wouldn’t accept being a GM under a president.
Ken Holland and Luc Robitaille met yesterday
Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman reported on the Kings’ interest in Holland.
Ken Holland and Kings president Luc Robitaille met yesterday. Obviously no surprise. I would expect the Kings to talk to a number of candidates.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2025
Friedman on 32TP: “One of the names that is starting to circulate a little bit right now for the Kings is Ken Holland, he was in the mix for the Islanders and I am reserving judgment on where I think the Islanders could be going here”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 9, 2025
According to LeBrun, there’s no surprise here, as Los Angeles can be expected to talk to several candidates.
Lou Lamoriello and Ken Holland in Buffalo?
Things aren’t going well for the Buffalo Sabres. They’re not capable of making the playoffs, despite several good young players in the organization.
On Bruins head coach search: Add Marco Sturm to the mix. Hearing he’s under serious consideration for the position.
On Sabres mgmt hunt: Heard Buffalo approached both Lou Lamoriello and Ken Holland, but neither seemed interested in advisory role.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 9, 2025
It’s rare to see a team change head coach and GM in the same off-season.
But I have a feeling that’s what it would take in Buffalo to stir the pot properly.
Marco Sturm in the mix as Boston Bruins head coach
A little fresh air behind an NHL bench wouldn’t hurt.
Kyle Okposo contacted by the Sabres to join their staff
It’s not uncommon to see former players signing up for staff positions, whether immediately after retirement or a few years later.
Also on Sabres, they approached Kyle Okposo about joining their mgmt team back to the early part of the season. Okposo recently joined the NHLPA as “Business Development and Player Engagement Advisor.”
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 9, 2025
Overtime
– Now that’s a good way to start a series game.
Matthew Knies scored the Leafs’ fastest goal from the start of a playoff contest in more than 62 years.
– James Mirtle (@mirtle) May 9, 2025
– The Leafs are definitely on a mission. What a pass from Pacioretty.
Patches finds JT
JT does the rest pic.twitter.com/ztNtVvShBQ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025
– To listen to.
“That was the team that I wanted to be traded to. You’re looking for the best opportunity to chase a cup.”
Brad Marchand and his Panthers teammates discuss him joining the team and quickly building chemistry.
Watch https://t.co/hsN9FjJ1pd pic.twitter.com/vM8vbrLW4I
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025