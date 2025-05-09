Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mike Matheson “legendary in the gym”: reminiscent of Andrei Markov
Credit: Getty Images
Yesterday, Arpon Basu appeared on Mitch Melnick’s show on TSN 690. You can listen to the excerpt by clicking here.

In the segment, he talked about the young Canadiens players who won’t be going to the World Championships. We know this is a hot topic right now.

But it’s not just the youngsters we need to talk about.

After all, one of the organization’s most important defencemen will be there: Mike Matheson. The Québécois, who eats up a lot of minutes with the Canadiens, should have a nice role to play with Canada.

Why is he there, but not other key Habs players? Is it because of injuries? Does the Habs want to protect its young players? Because if that’s why Lane Hutson (who played almost twice as much this year as he did in 2023-2024) isn’t there for the Americans, I agree.

At the same time, the Habs know that even though Matheson plays a lot, he knows his body.

And when he says, when meeting the media, that he’s never felt as good as he does right now, it’s because he knows what he’s talking about and he knows how to prepare himself properly. #Inspiring

Why does Matheson know better than most how he feels?

Because, as Arpon Basu said in his radio segment, Matheson is recognized as a legend in the gym. He’s really, really fit in life.

What Andrei Markov was in the gym, Mike Matheson is right now. He’s a legend in the gym, that guy. – Arpon Basu

So he knows what he needs to prepare for a season, and you’d think that’s why the Canadiens gave him the OK to go and play at the World Championships.

And seeing him chill with Sidney Crosby isn’t a bad thing either…


