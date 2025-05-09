Mike Matheson “legendary in the gym”: reminiscent of Andrei Markov

“My body is in the best shape of my career!” – Mike Matheson – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025

You may also like Caufield and Slafkovsky: two absences that are the talk of the town

Here’s how the Canadiens could draft Caleb Desnoyers What Andrei Markov was in the gym, Mike Matheson is right now. He’s a legend in the gym, that guy. – Arpon Basu

The two teams most linked to the captain are (well) represented → https://t.co/MQJV4iT3Bs – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 6, 2025

overtime

The #QMJHL ‘s most successful coach Benoit Groulx will try to add another title to his palmarès starting next week in Russia #KHL pic.twitter.com/bpk9zbSBk2 – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 9, 2025

He was even at the 2005 World Series. https://t.co/y6TcnVnd1j – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 9, 2025

My column on Cole Caufield not being satisfied with what Canadiens were able to accomplish this season, but he’s looking forward to what looks like a very bright future for the #Habs: https: //t.co/QpHdtpoKbL – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 9, 2025