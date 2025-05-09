Josh Anderson’s transformation: a lot of credit goes to Martin St-Louis

It was a transformed Josh Anderson who showed up for 2024-2025. While the vast majority of fans had given up on his performance, he returned to being a hungrier player and, above all, effective in all situations.

He was taken off the powerplay and played a lot of shorthanded hockey. Even so, he finished the season with more points than a year ago.

And that’s considering he spent most of the season seriously injured. He didn’t practice for several weeks, and despite everything, he came out on top, especially in the playoffs.

Pierre McGuire, on The Sick Podcast, complimented Martin St-Louis for having the right approach with him. He argued that it’s not easy to convince a player to change his style of play, especially after the number of seasons he’s had behind the tie. The player has to accept it.

McGuire also believes that St-Louis had a similar discussion with Jake Evans.

Beyond his efficiency and commitment, Anderson has become a role model in the playoffs. For me, that’s where his value still lies.

He managed to upset the Capitals, shuffle them around, and even pick a fight with Tom Wilson.

He’ll never justify his salary offensively, but if he can have that kind of healthy impact for 82 games, the Canadiens will benefit greatly.

