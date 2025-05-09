Hearing for Nicolas Roy: It’s amazing how fickle the NHL is in its decisions

Credit: Last night, in Game 2 of the series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy made a dangerous move. He hit Trent Frederic directly in the face with his stick. The result? Roy was ejected from the game… and Frederic had to leave temporarily. At least the Oilers player was able to return to […]

Last night, in Game 2 of the series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, Nicolas Roy made a dangerous move.He hit Trent Frederic directly in the face with his stick.

The result? Roy was ejected from the game… and Frederic had to leave temporarily. At least the Oilers player was able to return to the bench to finish the game.

Nicolas Roy will have a hearing tonight for cross-checking Edmonton’s Trent Frederic. How many games will he get?

pic.twitter.com/k3W3mGe7U1 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 9, 2025

Trent Frederic returns to the Oilers bench after taking a cross-check to the face pic.twitter.com/1vQZO0VsSX – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025

Seeing Roy’s move, the league decided to act.

The Golden Knights player will have a hearing tonight with the NHL’s disciplinary prefect, and he could be suspended.

And I really wonder what his punishment will be like. Will he be suspended for several games?

With the violence of the hit, he should…

You can’t hit a guy in the face with your stick for any reason. And the coaches are clearly not happy with Roy’s actions… because he’s an important player in the lineup and because he didn’t help his club on the ice last night.

The Oilers even found a way to score in overtime to escape with the win…

But this just goes to show how fickle the league’s decisions can be.

Because let’s face it: Roy’s hit on Frederic looks a lot like the one Brendan Gallagher received against the Capitals.

But hey, Alexander Alexeyev didn’t have to explain himself to the league. What’s worse?

He wasn’t even chased on the sequence.

Hey @NHLPlayerSafety, any word on if Brendan Gallagher will be fined for using his face to cross-check Alexeyev’s stick? pic.twitter.com/IiAMfyG2j3 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 22, 2025

The only difference here is that Roy’s gesture was made during the game.

Gally, on the other hand, was hit after the referees had stopped play.

But still: it just goes to show how hard it is for the NHL to be fair to everyone. And it’s not just with the Canadiens: it’s like that with all the other teams too.

At some point, the league is going to have to take a look at this aspect and put things right.

You can’t just make random decisions – which often seems to be the case – and even if the game is more robust in the playoffs, there has to be a certain limit too.

It has to be fair to everyone. And again, at the risk of repeating myself… this hasn’t been the case since the start of the playoffs – either for the Canadiens or for the other teams taking part.

Overtime

Do you think this American team can take top honors at the World Cup? Their first match against Denmark is currently playing on RDS! pic.twitter.com/qqARTpNLjj – RDS (@RDSca) May 9, 2025

Leon Draisaitl playoff overtime goals: 2016/17: 0 in 13 games

2019/20: 0 in 4 games

2020/21: 0 in 4 games

2021/22: 0 in 16 games

2022/23: 0 in 12 games

2023/24: 0 in 25 games

2024/25: 2 in 8 games Somethings just different this year for Edmonton… pic.twitter.com/lQ8LiGf5F6 – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 9, 2025

A historic 464 pounds for Desmond Watsonhttps://t.co/QOwbdG0nvt – RDS (@RDSca) May 9, 2025

– With good reason.