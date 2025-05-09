Gary Bettman: several groups want to bring a team back to Atlanta

Credit: Gary Bettman made his traditional playoff appearance at a press conference. Although brief, his interview with the media allowed us to learn that there is indeed interest in expansion in Atlanta, and not from just one person. He mentioned that several groups had contacted him, and that he’s definitely not closed to the idea of […]

Gary Bettman made his traditional playoff appearance at a press conference. Although brief, his interview with the media allowed us to learn that there is indeed interest in expansion in Atlanta, and not from just one person.

He mentioned that several groups had contacted him, and that he’s definitely not closed to the idea of bringing a franchise back there.

New, for @TheAthletic: Gary Bettman says there’s ‘interest’ in potential NHL expansion to Atlanta, but no timetable https://t.co/UNe5qB2qyvhttps://t.co/UNe5qB2qyv – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 10, 2025

The problem is that there have already been two failures, the Flames and the Thrashers, but Bettman isn’t worried.

“I don’t think the two previous visits will stop us from going back” – Gary Bettman

He added that there’s no specific date in sight for the project to come to fruition, but was very open to hearing all proposals, much more so than for other markets.

After Seattle, could Atlanta be the next NHL destination (again)? I wonder how necessary expansion really is. There are currently 32 teams, and there’s enough talent to put on a good show.

A new team, or maybe even two, could further dilute the talent across the NHL, and without saying it would be a catastrophe, it’s still something to consider.

Personally, I think 32 teams is enough. Bettman should concentrate instead on selling more of his league and its best players. The quality of the playoff spectacle is exceptional, but is it really being sold, especially in the United States?

I think there’s still work to be done on that front.

Gary Bettman on the status of CBA talks; “We’re talking and we’re getting together on a pretty regular basis. … Things are progressing nicely.” Says he hopes an extension is done “sooner than later.” pic.twitter.com/Uc0TybxRfs – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 9, 2025

Bettman also broached the subject of the new collective agreement. He says talks are progressing well and he hopes to see a resolution sooner rather than later. It’s already positive to see progress, especially given the history of this type of negotiation. The current collective agreement expires next year.

