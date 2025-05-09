Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Even artificial intelligence believes the Maple Leafs will collapse
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Currently, the Maple Leafs are 2-0 on the heels of their series against the Panthers.

Does this mean Toronto will finally advance to the second round for the first time in ages? That doesn’t mean it’s a done deal yet, no.

After all, the Panthers haven’t lost at home yet. Nothing’s decided yet.

Since the start of the playoffs, I’ve been telling people around me that in my eyes, if the Panthers don’t make it to the Stanley Cup Final, it’s a failure for the Sunrise organization.

Why is that? Because the Panthers are better than the other teams in the East – in my opinion – and they’re built for the playoffs.

And do you know what? Even Grok, X’s artificial intelligence program, doesn’t think it’s a done deal. Just for fun, I asked him if the Maple Leafs were going to collapse.

Why wouldn’t they?

I got a full answer, with an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of both clubs… and it ended with the Panthers in 7. I was also told that a potential return of Anthony Stolarz could help Toronto’s cause.

But the bottom line is clear: to no one’s surprise, you can’t bury the Panthers too quickly.

Seriously, though, even if the Maple Leafs are feeling more solid this season, the fact remains that it’s hard to get out of a vicious circle of failure like this one.

Just ask the Sabres or the Kings, who are unable to beat the Oilers in the playoffs, for example. Rob Blake was one of them.

Overcoming challenges like this is mentally tough. The Maple Leafs have won few games to advance to the next round since the current core has been in place, and as far as I know, the club has yet to win four games against Florida.

Escaped advances, there have been some in Toronto. #Remember2021

The challenge for Craig Berube, who has changed the culture in Toronto, will be to go one game at a time. For example, if he wins tonight, it will be a huge step in the right direction for his club.

But what if he loses? The ghosts of the Maple Leafs, who have fewer rings than the Montreal Forum, will begin to haunt the current Toronto players. And the guys know it.


