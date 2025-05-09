Even artificial intelligence believes the Maple Leafs will collapse

You’d have to ask Martin St-Louis https://t.co/b3aQRCWGvc
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2025
Rob Blake’s time with the Los Angeles Kings is at an end.
The 55-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer had been in the team’s front office since 2013 and had been promoted to GM and vice-president in 2017. pic.twitter.com/9ch7EuuT5S – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 5, 2025
overtime
Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot, who turns 34 today. In 81 games this season with the Detroit Red Wings he had 4-9-13 totals and was minus-14. #Habs pic.twitter.com/DIGNOaOJXJ
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 9, 2025
The Red Sox have a huge problem on their hands. https://t.co/WPcDWyYWC9
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 9, 2025
Allvin’s goes into the JT Miller / Petey situation at the season ticket holders get together
byu/elrizzyincanucks