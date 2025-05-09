Credit: Nobody has forgotten Johnny Gaudreau. In fact, it’s impossible to forget the unfortunate events that took place in August 2024, just a few weeks before the opening of the final season in the National Hockey League. Since then, a number of gestures have been made to honor the memory of Johnny Hockey and his brother, […]

Nobody has forgotten Johnny Gaudreau.

In fact, it’s impossible to forget the unfortunate events that took place in August 2024, just a few weeks before the opening of the final season in the National Hockey League.

Since then, a number of gestures have been made to honor the memory of Johnny Hockey and his brother, Matthew.

Of the lot?

There are many, but throughout the season, Gaudreau’s jersey hung in the Blue Jackets dressing room.

The Flames also performed a truly moving ceremony during the Jackets’ visit to Calgary in early December.

We know that Johnny Gaudreau was successful on the international scene, and that’s why Johnny’s jersey was in the Americans’ dressing room at the 4 Nations Confrontation.

USA Hockey hasn’t changed its formula: for the World Championship, which officially kicked off today, Gaudreau’s jersey is still there in the club’s locker room.

The USA lost in the 4 Nations final to Canada. And the Blue Jackets and Flames also missed out on the playoffs this season.

But no matter: here, it’s really the gesture that counts.

After all, if Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey is floating around the dressing room, it’s to honor him in the right way.

It’s to remind the guys to play for him and his brother, who tragically lost their lives several months ago.

The rest… it’s more or less important. And it’s good to see that we don’t want to forget him right now.

His death hurt so many of the guys who knew him, and we had to find a way to honor him properly.

And I’m sure Johnny is smiling right now, seeing all the love he’s been receiving since his passing.

Overtime

