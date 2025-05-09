Cayden Lindstrom could play tonight: it would be the 1st time since he was drafted

Cayden Lindstrom’s last game – that Blue Jackets prospect with back problems – was on April 5… 2024.
That’s more than 13 months since he last played.
Lindstrom underwent back surgery in November… and now he could play his first game of the season tonight.
A decision will be made before tonight’s game concerning the main player:
Lindstrom had back surgery in November and spent most of his rehab time in Columbus. He resumed skating in February and joined morning skates in April. He’s been skating with his junior club since early last month.#CBJ Waddell says he’s a game-time decision tonight.
2/2
– Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) May 9, 2025
Lindstrom is one of the club’s top prospects and he – like any other young player – needs to play to progress.
Right now, the Jackets seem to be on the verge of seeing what he’s got, and we’re certainly excited about it.
It makes you wonder if we’re questioning our choice within the organization… because even if Lindstrom has great potential, his health problems are not new and his history is starting to look scary.
If the Blue Jackets aren’t happy, the opposite is true for the Habs…
