Cayden Lindstrom could play tonight: it would be the 1st time since he was drafted

Cayden Lindstrom’s last game – that Blue Jackets prospect with back problems – was on April 5… 2024.

That’s more than 13 months since he last played.

Blue Jackets fans have a right to be concerned: the club still took Lindstrom ahead of a certain Ivan Demidov in the last draft. And not seeing the big forward able to play leaves room for concern.

Lindstrom underwent back surgery in November… and now he could play his first game of the season tonight.

His club, with its excellent Gavin McKenna, is still alive in the WHL series.

A decision will be made before tonight’s game concerning the main player:

Lindstrom had back surgery in November and spent most of his rehab time in Columbus. He resumed skating in February and joined morning skates in April. He's been skating with his junior club since early last month. Waddell says he's a game-time decision tonight.

Clearly, this is exciting news for Blue Jackets fans and organization.

Lindstrom is one of the club’s top prospects and he – like any other young player – needs to play to progress.

Right now, the Jackets seem to be on the verge of seeing what he’s got, and we’re certainly excited about it.

Especially since the Blue Jackets have seen Ivan Demidov dominate this season in Russia, and have also seen him enjoy his share of NHL success in short order.

It makes you wonder if we’re questioning our choice within the organization… because even if Lindstrom has great potential, his health problems are not new and his history is starting to look scary.

And on the other side of the coin, the Canadiens got what they wanted by drafting Ivan Demidov with the 5th overall pick.

If the Blue Jackets aren’t happy, the opposite is true for the Habs…

