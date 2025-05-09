Caufield and Slafkovsky: two absences that are the talk of the town

against Donald Trump

mighty

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB : Sidney Crosby, Nathan Mackinnon and several other big NHL names reported to the Hockey Championship. Does it bother you that Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky turned down the invitation? #question.. – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 9, 2025

Extension

True or false? Will Nick Suzuki be at the Olympics in 2026? pic.twitter.com/C2fu5v4moM – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 9, 2025

A @DLCoulisses reader tells me he ran into Ivan Demidov in the last few hours in Montreal. Demidov has not yet left the city to return to Russia. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 9, 2025

We spoke to Marco Donadel, Fabian Herbers and Tom Pearce this morning. #CFMTL Bryce Duke has another 3-4 weeks before he can return to play. Hennadii Synchuk, meanwhile, suffered a small fracture to a bone in his foot. He’ll be out for 2-3 weeks, then.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 9, 2025