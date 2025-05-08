Skip to content
The Athletic’s mock draft: a winger and a defenseman (left-handed) for the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In recent years, the Canadiens have drafted in the top-5. Juraj Slafkovsky, David Reinbacher and Ivan Demidov have been the picks. But this year, the Canadiens won't have the chance to draft as high. The Flames gave their 16th pick to the Habs for parting with Sean Monahan, and the Montreal club also has the […]
In recent years, the Canadiens have drafted in the top-5. Juraj Slafkovsky, David Reinbacher and Ivan Demidov have been the picks.

But this year, the Canadiens won’t have the chance to draft as high. The Flames gave their 16th pick to the Habs for parting with Sean Monahan, and the Montreal club also has the 17th pick of the auction.

What will the Habs do with that? We’ll see next month.

But what’s important to note is that by drafting in the middle of the first round (if there’s no trade, of course), the Habs won’t be seeing their youngsters in the NHL in the very short term.

And that’s why, even if we’re only talking about a center and a right-handed defenseman for the Canadiens in the immediate future, it won’t necessarily be through the draft. These are separate issues.

In 2025, the draft and the Canadiens’ needs will evolve in parallel… until the day Kent Hughes trades a pick or picks for immediate reinforcement in the line-up.

And that’s why it’s interesting to note that in Scott Wheeler’s mock draft (who works for The Athletic), the Habs would draft neither a center nor a right-handed defenseman.

With pick #16, Wheeler sees the Habs drafting Lynden Lakovic, a 6’4 left winger who plays in Kitchener, Ontario. We’re talking about a guy who scored 27 goals in 47 games this season.

And the other choice? Cameron Reid, a 6′ left-handed defenseman who plays in the WHL in a quarterback role. He scored 14 times this season in Moose Jaw.

I don’t expect the Canadiens to draft a small player in the first round, if you ask me. But we’ll see, once again, in due course.

Finally, let’s note that Justin Carbonneau, in the prospects expert’s mock draft , would be drafted 13th by the Red Wings. And Caleb Desnoyers? With the Mammoth, at #4.


