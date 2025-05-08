Series highlights: ANOTHER hat trick for Mikko Rantanen

Last night’s two NHL games put on a wickedly good show.
It’s good to see some good playoff hockey!
Let’s see what happened:
The @MapleLeafs took a 2-0 series lead against the defending #StanleyCup champions and the @DallasStars earned a win in Game 1 against the 2024-25 Presidents’ Trophy winners.#NHLStats: https://t.co/e88fvIMdft pic.twitter.com/s7wOgGf7SL
Mikko Rantanen is unstoppable
And it was the Jets who struck first… courtesy of Nino Niederreiter.
Niederreiter with a deft backhand shot pic.twitter.com/WCp4tjp5YV
But this…
The Stars’ star player scored three goals in the last game of the series against the Avalanche… and he repeated the feat last night.
MIKKO RANTANEN CAN’T BE STOPPED RIGHT NOW
He’s got a hatty in back-to-back games and eight goals in his last four contests! #StanleyCup
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/pEDGKqAcUe
Mark Scheifele answers back!
: Jets vs. Stars Game 1 on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/ExTVIdlIRJ
DeMelo RIPS OFF Hintz’s helmet pic.twitter.com/2CwjOIvRc4
Mikko Rantanen now has 14 points (eight goals)… in his last four games.
He’s really on fire. And right now, the Stars must be (really) glad they made the deal to get him from Carolina…
The Leafs are surprising
Barkov draws blood first in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/swAT9pdZHh
Barkov’s… and Max Pacioretty’s, which tied it for the Leafs:
ALL TIED UP!
The @MapleLeafs tie this one up with a power-play goal of their own! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/bnpsMvLGNk
After 4:18 of play in the second period… it was already 2-2.
QUICK START TO THE SECOND
Brad Marchand gives the @FlaPanthers the lead just 15 seconds into the period! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/hTRRwp9Lk6
William Nylander’s SIXTH goal of these #StanleyCup Playoffs ties the game! #NHLStats: https://t.co/T9HTHpHrop
: @espn https://t.co/m0LyTCHYnH
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ysN8rOkjWt
At least… Scott Laughton wanted to send a message to his teammates by hitting Evan Rodrigues solidly.
Legal or not? You be the judge…
Scott Laughton took down Evan Rodrigues
Rodrigues exited for the locker room and returned pic.twitter.com/lcoMQqj4pc
But…
But Max Domi stepped up to give his club the lead. After 40 minutes of play… it was 3-2 Leafs :
Domi puts the finishing touch
Maple Leafs ahead for the first time in the game! pic.twitter.com/y93OXZlvjh
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2025
ANTON LUNDELL TUCKS IN THE GAME-TYING GOAL! pic.twitter.com/S0z75PhHOs
But if the Panthers thought this goal would rattle the Leafs’ players, they were wrong.
Because just 17 seconds after Lundell’s goal, Mitch Marner struck back.
Sergei Bobrovsky never saw the Leafs’ shot:
Bobrovsky saw nothing pic.twitter.com/8g1nHb3010
It’s now 2-0 in the series for Toronto.
The next two games will be played at the Panthers’ home in Florida… and it will be interesting to see if the Panthers are able to come from behind in the series.
Right now, it’s looking good for the Leafs. But we know their tendency to escape the playoffs too…
Prolongation
– I love it.
Jets fans are chanting “U.S. BACKUP” at Jake Oettinger pic.twitter.com/j425MNK4vu
– Classic.
Marchand with some snow for Woll and some words for the Leafs bench pic.twitter.com/1cbIxVTANG
–
– Two games tonight :