Nick Suzuki: we’re still waiting to find out if he’s got the green light for the World Championship

Nick Suzsuki confims he’s gotten an invite for the World Championships from Team Canada. He’s awaiting the green light from the Canadiens’ medical staff to be able to go. He confirms he’s pretty banged up. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 2, 2025

As of yesterday, Nick Suzuki still had not received the green light from the Canadiens’ doctors to go to the World Championships. Told he should be meeting with them shortly for another evaluation. Canada just announced 21 players for their roster, with 4 open spots remaining. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 8, 2025

overtime

Whoa,Whoa,Whoa…Giroux isn’t coming to Montreal right now…His childhood friend simply told me at an event that he’d consider Montreal if it were an option.

-Well, astheur open a bottle of wine, it’s Thursday… – Andre Roy (@AndreRoy36) May 8, 2025

The club can’t bring back Rafael Devers at third base in 2026. https://t.co/YxOSfqgP3V – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2025

The#UFC315 will take place this Saturday at the Bell Center Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/zlxJ4BxmlV – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 8, 2025

Fitzgerald: “We won’t be coming back with the same group. Because it was just not good enough.” Fitzgerald: “I like our group, my job is to continue to better the group. And we’ve got a lot of decision to make on certain players, bringing guys back, trade players… “#NJDevils – Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 8, 2025

Tomorrow, the World Hockey Championships get underway in Europe.And the question on everyone’s mind right now is whether, at some point, Nick Suzuki will be able to join Team Canada for the tournament, which starts… tomorrow.Remember that, after the Habs were eliminated by the Capitals, Nick Suzuki said he needed the green light from the Canadiens’ doctors to go . After all, he’s pretty banged up.On the one hand, he’s in pain, he’s an iron man who plays through injuries… and he wants to score points in the eyes of Canadian officials with a view to the 2026 Olympic Games.But on the other, he has to be responsible too.But now, on Twitter, Marco D’Amico has posted an update on the matter. Basically, he’s saying that as of yesterday, Suzuki still hadn’t received the go-ahead from the doctors to go to the tournament.There’s no public indication that this has changed this morning.Does this mean it’s too late for him? No, not necessarily. After all, there are still four open spots left in Canada’s roster, which has named 21 players so far.If Suzuki can go, logically he should be able to go.Remember that Mike Matheson is a Habs player who will be playing for Canada. He’ll be playing alongside Sidney Crosby, with whom he played for a few years with the Penguins.But clearly, it would be interesting if the Canadiens’ captain could learn from #87, too.– We dot the i’s and cross the t’s.– Yes.– We can expect some fighting. Yes, I’m very comical.– It’s going to be a bumpy ride for the Devils.