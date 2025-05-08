Skip to content
News

Nick Suzuki: we’re still waiting to find out if he’s got the green light for the World Championship
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Tomorrow, the World Hockey Championships get underway in Europe.

And the question on everyone’s mind right now is whether, at some point, Nick Suzuki will be able to join Team Canada for the tournament, which starts… tomorrow.

Remember that, after the Habs were eliminated by the Capitals, Nick Suzuki said he needed the green light from the Canadiens’ doctors to go. After all, he’s pretty banged up.

On the one hand, he’s in pain, he’s an iron man who plays through injuries… and he wants to score points in the eyes of Canadian officials with a view to the 2026 Olympic Games.

But on the other, he has to be responsible too.

But now, on Twitter, Marco D’Amico has posted an update on the matter. Basically, he’s saying that as of yesterday, Suzuki still hadn’t received the go-ahead from the doctors to go to the tournament.

There’s no public indication that this has changed this morning.

Does this mean it’s too late for him? No, not necessarily. After all, there are still four open spots left in Canada’s roster, which has named 21 players so far.

If Suzuki can go, logically he should be able to go.

Remember that Mike Matheson is a Habs player who will be playing for Canada. He’ll be playing alongside Sidney Crosby, with whom he played for a few years with the Penguins.

But clearly, it would be interesting if the Canadiens’ captain could learn from #87, too.


overtime

– We dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

– Yes.

– We can expect some fighting. Yes, I’m very comical.

– It’s going to be a bumpy ride for the Devils.

