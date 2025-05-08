Nick Suzuki is nursing injuries and will not take part in the World Championship

Only one Canadiens player will be taking part in this year’s World Championship.

Nick Suzuki is still nursing injuries and won’t be joining Canada for the World Championships. Nick Suzuki is still nursing injuries and won’t be joining Team Canada at the World Championship. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) May 8, 2025

Nick Suzuki will not be joining Mike Matheson on the Canadian team, as he is still nursing injuries.Marc Antoine Godin reported this early Thursday evening.

It’s sad for Suzuki, who didn’t have the chance to take part in the 4 Nations Confrontation in February.

It was a good opportunity for him to prove once again to Hockey Canada officials that he belongs among Canada’s elite for the more serious tournaments like the Olympics.

In the last few days, Suzuki was still waiting for the green light from the Canadiens’ doctors as to whether he would be able to join Canada.

Canada had recently unveiled the list of 21 players who would take part in the World Championship, but Suzuki was not among them. There were still four spots left on the team, but Suzuki won’t have the chance to fill one of those vacancies.

After a fourth straight 82-game season, a little rest won’t hurt the Canadiens’ captain.

In any case, the World Championship is held every year, and let’s just say he should have another chance to take part.

Unless the Canadiens have too much success in the playoffs over the next few seasons…

