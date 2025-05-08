Max Pacioretty: JiC would bring him back to Montreal next year

Credit: Max Pacioretty had a good time in Montreal. The forward, who was one of the league’s top scorers during his time in town, came close on several occasions to reaching the 40-goal plateau in a season (at a time when he scored fewer goals than he does now). It didn’t end well, and he’s best […]

Max Pacioretty had a good time in Montreal. The forward, who was one of the league’s top scorers during his time in town, came close on several occasions to reaching the 40-goal plateau in a season (at a time when he scored fewer goals than he does now).It didn’t end well, and he’s best remembered today as the man who brought Nick Suzuki back to the Habs, but he was still solid in the blue-white-and-red.And despite some struggles in recent years, Pacioretty is now in Toronto, playing inspired hockey for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs. He has six points in his last six games.So it looks like the forward, who turns 37 this November, may be on the radar for one last good NHL contract. It’s debatable whether he’ll want to leave Toronto, where he’s currently having a good time… but if a team pulls out the checkbook, this could be his last chance to go for a big payday.And in a piece for TVA Sports tonight, JiC talked about Pacioretty… and said he’d be willing to bring Pacioretty back to Montreal next year. He’d offer him a contract for a year or two… and he’d take the opportunity to get Patrik Laine out of Montreal at the same time.Of course, you have to wonder whether Pacioretty, who ended his stay in Montreal all wrong, would have any interest in returning. It seems unlikely, at first glance… but management isn’t the same as it was then.Maybe that could be a factor.Obviously, at this stage of his career, Pacioretty isn’t the same player he once was. He doesn’t score the way he once did… but surprisingly, he seems to have added a physical dimension to his game during the current playoffs.He’s more suited to a support role now.I wouldn’t hold my breath to see the former captain return to the fold, let’s say… but the Habs could be looking for a veteran like Pacioretty to mentor the youngsters and solidify their forward group. We’ve seen how thin the club’s depth is this year, and adding a veteran like Pacioretty to the mix could be part of the solution.He probably won’t be the club’s top priority… but if he’s on the market for a few days, why not take a chance?– Good news for the Golden Knights.– Well done.– Too bad.– Really?