Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Mathieu Darche is a serious candidate for the Islanders
Marc-Olivier Cook
Mathieu Darche is a serious candidate for the Islanders
Credit: In recent years, Mathieu Darche’s name has been bandied about when it comes to vacant GM positions in the NHL. And that’s still the case today. Julien BriseBois’ right-hand man, who was one of the finalists for the GM position in Montreal (along with Daniel Brière) before Kent Hughes was hired, is still in Tampa […]

In recent years, Mathieu Darche’s name has been bandied about when it comes to vacant GM positions in the NHL.

And that’s still the case today.

Julien BriseBois’ right-hand man, who was one of the finalists for the GM position in Montreal (along with Daniel Brière) before Kent Hughes was hired, is still in Tampa Bay today. But he could be leaving the organization before too long.

I say this because, right now, Darche’s name would be very popular on Long Island.

Chris Botta, who once worked for the Islanders, said in a tweet today that “the door is open for Darche to show he’s the right man for the New York organization”.

Remember that the Isles are currently looking for a GM… but also a president of hockey operations.

Will Mathieu Darche play both positions if hired by the Islanders?

We don’t know.

We do know, however, that it might be a lot for a new GM to hold two positions at the same time… and that’s why, in my eyes, it’s either one or the other.

And I’m inclined to believe that it’s the CEO job that really interests him.

He’s been interviewed in the past by the Canadiens, the Blue Jackets, the Penguins and the Blue Jackets… but he never got his chance in the end.

But he’s going to get his chance, because he’s doing a great job with the Lightning.

He gets to rub shoulders with one of the NHL’s most creative GMs in Julien BriseBois, and teams know he’s learning a lot. It remains to be seen when that chance will come… and it wouldn’t be crazy to think it could be with the Islanders.

Darche only has to show this video to management (or not) to convince them… hehe :


Overtime

– Canada will be strong at the World Championship.

– KK’s troubles continue.

– Well deserved.

– Good story.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content