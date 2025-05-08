Mathieu Darche is a serious candidate for the Islanders

Credit: In recent years, Mathieu Darche’s name has been bandied about when it comes to vacant GM positions in the NHL. And that’s still the case today. Julien BriseBois’ right-hand man, who was one of the finalists for the GM position in Montreal (along with Daniel Brière) before Kent Hughes was hired, is still in Tampa […]

In recent years, Mathieu Darche’s name has been bandied about when it comes to vacant GM positions in the NHL.

And that’s still the case today.

Julien BriseBois’ right-hand man, who was one of the finalists for the GM position in Montreal (along with Daniel Brière) before Kent Hughes was hired, is still in Tampa Bay today. But he could be leaving the organization before too long.

I say this because, right now, Darche’s name would be very popular on Long Island.

Chris Botta, who once worked for the Islanders, said in a tweet today that “the door is open for Darche to show he’s the right man for the New York organization”.

Remember that the Isles are currently looking for a GM… but also a president of hockey operations.

Confirmed: the door has opened for Mathieu Darche to prove he’s the person to run the #Isles. As I said at the outset, you want the people who win the process – who demonstrate the vision to build a contender. Good to see Darche get his opportunity soon. Whether it’s Darche or … https://t.co/xq5qD57Ayb – Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) May 8, 2025

Will Mathieu Darche play both positions if hired by the Islanders?

We don’t know.

We do know, however, that it might be a lot for a new GM to hold two positions at the same time… and that’s why, in my eyes, it’s either one or the other.

And I’m inclined to believe that it’s the CEO job that really interests him.

He’s been interviewed in the past by the Canadiens, the Blue Jackets, the Penguins and the Blue Jackets… but he never got his chance in the end.

But he’s going to get his chance, because he’s doing a great job with the Lightning.

He gets to rub shoulders with one of the NHL’s most creative GMs in Julien BriseBois, and teams know he’s learning a lot. It remains to be seen when that chance will come… and it wouldn’t be crazy to think it could be with the Islanders.

Darche only has to show this video to management (or not) to convince them… hehe :

Mathieu Darche scoring against the Isles pic.twitter.com/Z4lp3307K4 – Islanders Videos (@IslesVideos) May 8, 2025

Overtime

– Canada will be strong at the World Championship.

After these additions, Team Canada still has one potential roster spot left to fill. No guarantee they use it, but it could be an option if the right fit is out there after Round 2. Either way, this is the strongest team Canada has sent to this tourney in years. https://t.co/1PVl7MPtaJ – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 8, 2025

LA Kings center Phil Danault will be playing for Team Canada at the upcoming World Championships. #Philly @LAKings @OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/32iujgNO9h – Allan Walsh (@walsha) May 8, 2025

– KK’s troubles continue.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has 1 goal since Feb. 1, that’s over 3 months ago. That’s a span of 31 games (reg season + playoffs). – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 8, 2025

– Well deserved.

Savy was welcomed home with a water cannon salute from Montreal airport firefighters after his final NHL game Savy was welcomed home with a water canon salute from the Montreal airport firefighters following his final NHL game#GoHabsGo | @DesjardinsCoop |… pic.twitter.com/rbOB1tB9tM – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 8, 2025

– Good story.