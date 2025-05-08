Skip to content
Mammoth: André Tourigny’s job in jeopardy
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Let’s talk NHL coaches.

At the moment, there are four positions open as the Ducks, Kraken, Canucks and Penguins have all lost their coaches since the end of the regular season.

Remember that the Rangers have hired Mike Sullivan.

But there are other teams who could change coaches between now and the start of next season. The Flyers, Blackhawks and Bruins all have interim coaches, and there’s no guarantee that any of them will stay on.

The Bruins are the ones to watch. After wanting to hire Mike Sullivan, Rick Tocchet is now on the Boston club’s list. At least,that’s what Jimmy Murphy (RG Media) is reporting.

And in all this, we mustn’t forget the current coaches, who could be in danger. Patrick Roy and Jim Hiller, in Long Island and Los Angeles, don’t have a GM at the moment and their fate is nebulous.

Especially Roy’s, it seems.

But we must also add André Tourigny’s name to the list of coaches potentially in danger. So two of the NHL’s four Québécois coaches (the others being Martin St-Louis and Jim Montgomery) are in danger?

Why Tourigny?

Because in Murphy’s text, he talks about the fact that Utah could be a destination for Tocchet if the Mammoth were to change coaches in the next few weeks.

And since this is the second time we’ve heard of a big name landing in Salt Lake City, we’ll deduce that yes, the Québécois pilot’s position with the Utah outfit is at risk, at the very least, right now.

Tourigny was signed by the Coyotes in 2021 and followed the club to Utah in 2024. He didn’t take his team to the playoffs in 2025, and now we’re wondering if he’ll get the chance to lead the club now that it’s called the Mammoth.

It seems to me, however, that if a change was to be made, it would have been logical to do it before that.

Unless they want to keep Tourigny in town, but the desire of a big name to come and run the Salt Lake City outfit might force a last-minute change?

We’ll see.


