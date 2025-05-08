Losing Matthew Knies this summer: the Maple Leafs must be careful

Are the Leafs for real? They’ve been playing their best playoff hockey since the beginning of the Matthews, Marner and Nylander era. The addition of Matthew Knies also helps, what a player! #NHLPlayoffs – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 8, 2025

I’m especially watching these 4 players for an offer sheet this summer: https: //t.co/VCSEVXUG4d – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 7, 2025

overtime

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard All is well in Toronto (or not)

The #BlueJays could use Yusei Kikuchi

Nolan Arenado and the Yankees

Abraham Toro gets his chance https://t.co/gP3GIslgub pic.twitter.com/2SaYSslnXl – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 8, 2025

UPDATE! From what I understand, Hennadii Synchuk should be able to avoid surgery. He currently has a foot/ankle injury. I know it’s vague, but I’ve just been told that Synchuk is expected to be out 6-12 weeks on the #CFMTL roster… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 8, 2025

It starts tonight in Laval. https://t.co/nXaPmUE0ef – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2025

Panthers unfazed by unfamiliar 0-2 hole against Maple Leafs – ‘So what?’

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/qAFwtTO3i0 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 8, 2025

The Blue Jays closer has nearly quadrupled his earned run average in the last 48 hours. https://t.co/lwMeadpbWB – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2025