Losing Matthew Knies this summer: the Maple Leafs must be careful

Are the Leafs for real? They’ve been playing their best playoff hockey since the beginning of the Matthews, Marner and Nylander era. The addition of Matthew Knies also helps, what a player! #NHLPlayoffs – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 8, 2025

I’m especially watching these 4 players for an offer sheet this summer: https: //t.co/VCSEVXUG4d – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 7, 2025

overtime

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard All is well in Toronto (or not)

The #BlueJays could use Yusei Kikuchi

Nolan Arenado and the Yankees

Abraham Toro gets his chance https://t.co/gP3GIslgub pic.twitter.com/2SaYSslnXl – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 8, 2025

UPDATE! From what I understand, Hennadii Synchuk should be able to avoid surgery. He currently has a foot/ankle injury. I know it’s vague, but I’ve just been told that Synchuk is expected to be out 6-12 weeks on the #CFMTL roster… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 8, 2025

It starts tonight in Laval. https://t.co/nXaPmUE0ef – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 8, 2025

Panthers unfazed by unfamiliar 0-2 hole against Maple Leafs – ‘So what?’

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/qAFwtTO3i0 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 8, 2025

The Blue Jays closer has nearly quadrupled his earned run average in the last 48 hours. https://t.co/lwMeadpbWB – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 8, 2025

Right now, the Maple Leafs are doing well in the playoffs. Wow!For the first time since 1963, the Maple Leafs have taken a second 2-0 series lead in the same playoff run. That's quite a feat.Is the club overcoming its demons? We'll see.In eight playoff games, Matthew Knies has four goals. Aside from William Nylander, no one in Toronto has had as many or more than him since Game #1 against the Ottawa Senators.He's clearly part of the solution. And in Toronto, he's loved.Just yesterday, he saw his coach trust him by playing for 22:48. Only Auston Matthews, not exactly a celery stalk, played more for the Maple Leafs.So yes, he's important.Matthew Knies, who has five playoff points at the moment, is at the end of his contract. He'll be a restricted free agent when his entry-level contract expires on July 1.What will the Maple Leafs do then?As Nicolas Cloutier mentioned in a piece on players to watch out for in the event of a hostile offer sheet, the Maple Leafs could be caught flat-footed if Mitch Marner and John Tavares were to stay in town.And from there, a club could take the opportunity to put the Maple Leafs in trouble with an offer of around $8 million a year for Knies, an American who scored 29 goals and 58 points this season in the Queen City.Hostile offer sheets are the talk of the NHL. Jeff Gorton believes there could be several, but Julien BriseBois (who spoke to Mario Langlois on 98.5 Sports ) isn't so sure.We'll see… but for it to happen, it's going to take a specific situation. And the Maple Leafs could find themselves in that situation if they're not careful soon.