Joel Quenneville to Anaheim: announcement today
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
For days, the Ducks have been closing in on Joel Quenneville.

And now, according to whistleblower Darren Dreger, the California outfit could well announce Coach Q’ s return to the National Hockey League as early as today.

He mentioned it on Twitter this morning.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard that the coach behind the Blackhawks dynasty is the favorite to return to the NHL from behind the Ducks bench. But now it’s even clearer.

The former coach has already been an assistant with the Nordiques and the Avalanche, but above all he has been the chief pilot of the Blues, the Avalanche, the Blackhawks and the Panthers.

He won three Stanley Cups in Chicago and left the Panthers in 2021 on the heels of the Kyle Beach story in 2010.

He was ineligible to work in the NHL until last year. It’ll be a year before an NHL team trusts him again, and we’re talking about the Ducks, an emerging club. Will the club be criticized for hiring him?

Remember that his former GM in Chicago in 2010, Stan Bowman, didn’t have to wait a year after getting Gary Bettman’s OK to return to the NHL. Right now, he’s in Edmonton.

Will Quenneville be able to work with Trevor Zegras? We’ll see.

The Canucks, Penguins and Kraken are also looking for a coach. The Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Islanders, Kings and Mammoth also have a situation to watch.

But the first domino has fallen.


extension

– I wonder how this will be received in the NHL. But the Ducks are said to have done their homework on the 2010 Hawks situation before hiring Quenneville.

To be continued…

