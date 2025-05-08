Joel Quenneville officially hired: Ducks fans are furious!

And now it’s official: the man nicknamed Coach Q is officially a member of the Ducks organization. He has been hired as head coach.
NEWS: We’re proud to announce Joel Quenneville as our new head coach!
He becomes the 12th head coach in franchise history.
Read More https://t.co/kzBTO114DH#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mJq3fG2LwY
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 8, 2025
And what had to happen happened: Ducks fans aren’t happy right now.
In the comments to their post on X, there are several negative comments. I’ve collected a few of them… but there are plenty more on X, on Instagram and also on Facebook.
Some fans refer to the move as “disgusting”, others wonder why the Ducks made this decision… and there are even some who say they want to change teams so badly that the disappointment/frustration is:
“Proud”. yeah alright man
– Max (@canucksreports) May 8, 2025
What have you done?
– QuackedOnPadres (@QuackedOnPadres) May 8, 2025
well you just lost a fan. not gonna watch or buy any merch until he and Verbeek are gone
– plantwrench (@wrenchplant) May 8, 2025
this team clearly does not listen to its fans. how disappointing.
– ahni – disappointed ducks fan (@ocduckies) May 8, 2025
Really bad decision.
– Mike Gould (@miketgould) May 8, 2025
Thats it, that seals the deal. I am no longer a Ducks fan. I’ve been a fan since 2007. I officially will not be renewing my season ticket membership next season. I’m going to Philadelphia where they know how to run a real hockey team.
– ℤℕ- (@Flyersfan334) May 8, 2025
Disappointed is an understatement. Garbage.
– Tyler Tennell (@tennell_owns) May 8, 2025
are u serious
– arlette (@zellydosty) May 8, 2025
absolutely disgusting
– x – faith (@pantrsgrace) May 8, 2025
ok bye!! it was fun being a ducks fan but im done now bye!!
– cIaudia (@pixiedrink) May 8, 2025
I’m sure the Ducks had already planned it because they did their homework before hiring him… but you have to wonder how much they thought people would react.
You also have to wonder if all this will have an impact on the Ducks’ attendance average next year. Will fans continue to support their club in spite of everything?
If not… if the Ducks start winning, will that help fill the amphitheatre again?
Because in terms of attendance(Hockey Reference), it’s been tough in Anaheim this season:
