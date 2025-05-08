Skip to content
Joel Quenneville officially hired: Ducks fans are furious!
Marc-Olivier Cook
We knew that Joel Quenneville had a good chance of being signed by the Anaheim Ducks.

Darren Dreger broke the news this morning, saying that an announcement was about to be made.

And now it’s official: the man nicknamed Coach Q is officially a member of the Ducks organization. He has been hired as head coach.

Clearly, it was to be expected that when the news broke, it would cause quite a stir.

Because we all know the reputation of the main man involved, and because everyone knows the story attached to him.

And what had to happen happened: Ducks fans aren’t happy right now.

In the comments to their post on X, there are several negative comments. I’ve collected a few of them… but there are plenty more on X, on Instagram and also on Facebook.

Some fans refer to the move as “disgusting”, others wonder why the Ducks made this decision… and there are even some who say they want to change teams so badly that the disappointment/frustration is:

The Ducks have a crisis on their hands right now.

And I have a feeling that the head of communications within the organization is going to have a long day, hehe.

All kidding aside, the news was bound to create some controversy for obvious reasons.

I’m sure the Ducks had already planned it because they did their homework before hiring him… but you have to wonder how much they thought people would react.

You also have to wonder if all this will have an impact on the Ducks’ attendance average next year. Will fans continue to support their club in spite of everything?

If not… if the Ducks start winning, will that help fill the amphitheatre again?

Because in terms of attendance(Hockey Reference), it’s been tough in Anaheim this season:

(Credit: Hockey Reference)

