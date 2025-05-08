Joel Quenneville officially hired: Ducks fans are furious!

Credit: We knew that Joel Quenneville had a good chance of being signed by the Anaheim Ducks. Darren Dreger broke the news this morning, saying that an announcement was about to be made. And now it’s official: the man nicknamed Coach Q is officially a member of the Ducks organization. He has been hired as head […]

We knew that Joel Quenneville had a good chance of being signed by the Anaheim Ducks.Darren Dreger broke the news this morning, saying that an announcement was about to be made.

And now it’s official: the man nicknamed Coach Q is officially a member of the Ducks organization. He has been hired as head coach.

NEWS: We’re proud to announce Joel Quenneville as our new head coach! He becomes the 12th head coach in franchise history. Read More https://t.co/kzBTO114DH#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mJq3fG2LwY – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 8, 2025

Clearly, it was to be expected that when the news broke, it would cause quite a stir.Because we all know the reputation of the main man involved, and because everyone knows the story attached to him.

And what had to happen happened: Ducks fans aren’t happy right now.

In the comments to their post on X, there are several negative comments. I’ve collected a few of them… but there are plenty more on X, on Instagram and also on Facebook.

Some fans refer to the move as “disgusting”, others wonder why the Ducks made this decision… and there are even some who say they want to change teams so badly that the disappointment/frustration is:

“Proud”. yeah alright man – Max (@canucksreports) May 8, 2025

What have you done? – QuackedOnPadres (@QuackedOnPadres) May 8, 2025

well you just lost a fan. not gonna watch or buy any merch until he and Verbeek are gone – plantwrench (@wrenchplant) May 8, 2025

this team clearly does not listen to its fans. how disappointing. – ahni – disappointed ducks fan (@ocduckies) May 8, 2025

Really bad decision. – Mike Gould (@miketgould) May 8, 2025

Thats it, that seals the deal. I am no longer a Ducks fan. I’ve been a fan since 2007. I officially will not be renewing my season ticket membership next season. I’m going to Philadelphia where they know how to run a real hockey team. – ℤℕ- (@Flyersfan334) May 8, 2025

Disappointed is an understatement. Garbage. – Tyler Tennell (@tennell_owns) May 8, 2025

are u serious – arlette (@zellydosty) May 8, 2025

absolutely disgusting – x – faith (@pantrsgrace) May 8, 2025

ok bye!! it was fun being a ducks fan but im done now bye!! – cIaudia (@pixiedrink) May 8, 2025

The Ducks have a crisis on their hands right now.And I have a feeling that the head of communications within the organization is going to have a long day, hehe.All kidding aside, the news was bound to create some controversy for obvious reasons.

I’m sure the Ducks had already planned it because they did their homework before hiring him… but you have to wonder how much they thought people would react.

You also have to wonder if all this will have an impact on the Ducks’ attendance average next year. Will fans continue to support their club in spite of everything?

If not… if the Ducks start winning, will that help fill the amphitheatre again?

Because in terms of attendance(Hockey Reference), it’s been tough in Anaheim this season:

Overtime

– Let’s face it: things are going really well in Toronto right now.

The Leafs have several new skaters that have helped contribute to their second round 2-0 series lead… Who has had the biggest impact? pic.twitter.com/Un4PrA3vsV – BarDown (@BarDown) May 8, 2025

– Good question.

Which one would you prefer? pic.twitter.com/J4KdMo8Oit – BarDown (@BarDown) May 8, 2025

– Alex Pietrangelo could play tonight.

Cassidy says Pietrangelo has a chance to play tonight, they’ll make the call later. He ruled Dorofeyev out for tonight. – Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 8, 2025

– Oh.