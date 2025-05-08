Skip to content
David Reinbacher admits his knee injury is still on his mind
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
David Reinbacher is currently with the Laval Rocket, competing in the AHL playoffs. The defenseman, whose season could have ended as early as practice camp, has managed to come back and play some hockey this season.

He missed several months, but seeing him play games this season is already good for his development.

Even so, the defenseman still has to deal with his knee injury. We know that he often doesn’t skate with his teammates in the morning when the club is playing a game on the same day, and above all, we know that he has missed time since his return due to problems with his knee.

That said, despite a strict protocol, the club considers him healthy enough to be in the Rocket uniform. But of course, coming back from such an injury isn’t always easy, especially mentally.

And Reinbacher admits that there are still times when he thinks about his injury. It’s still playing on his mind… and he admits that he still sometimes has problems with his knee.

So says Marc-Antoine Godin (Radio-Canada).

From a purely physiological point of view, Reinbacher’s knee is probably fine. If the club were really concerned, you’d think they’d keep Reinbacher on the sidelines to avoid long-term problems… because after all, in Reinbacher’s case, the priority is the long term.

But just because things are going well physiologically doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going well psychologically. As we’ve seen with Kirby Dach over the past two years (and even with Patrik Laine this year), coming back from a major knee injury isn’t something you can just shout about.

It’s not easy to learn to trust your knee again after long, trying months in rehabilitation. And it’s normal that it’s still playing on guys’ minds.

The good news, however, is that the defenseman says he’s well supervised by the team’s therapists, who are working hard to help him navigate all this. No doubt the Habs want to take good care of their youngster, whom they see as an important part of their future (an opinion shared by Pascal Vincent, by the way), but we’ll have to hope that, in time, he’ll learn to trust his knee again.

That, too, is a long process… but the good news is that he still has the Rocket’s entire playoff run to get there, plus the summer ahead to work on it. It’s safe to assume that by next summer’s training camp, he’ll be further along in that process.


Overtime

