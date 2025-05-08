9.2 M hostile offer to Mason McTavish: David Ettedgui would do it without hesitation

Credit: The free agent market could be very exciting this summer. The issue of offer sheets has often been raised by NHL executives in recent weeks, and the Canadiens could take advantage of it. What the Habs need most is a good number-two center to solidify your second line. That’s fortunate, because a compensated free agent […]

The free agent market could be very exciting this summer. The issue of offer sheets has often been raised by NHL executives in recent weeks, and the Canadiens could take advantage of it.What the Habs need most is a good number-two center to solidify your second line.

That’s fortunate, because a compensated free agent could fill that role with the Habs next season. We’re talking about Mason McTavish of the Ducks.

Speaking to BPM Sports on Thursday, David Ettedgui touched on the subject, even offering an exact figure for the Canadiens’ offer to force the Ducks’ hand. Ettedgui believes that Montreal must offer McTavish a contract averaging $9.2 million per season.

According to Ettedgui, it’s at $9.2 million that the Ducks will consider letting McTavish go, simply because of the return they would receive.

When asked by Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez if this is something he would do as a member of the Canadiens, Ettedgui confirmed that he would do it without hesitation.

By refusing to match an offer of $9.2 million per season, Anaheim would receive two first-round picks, one second-round pick and one third-round pick from the Canadiens. At $9.1 million, it would only be one first, one second and one third-round pick.Ettedgui is aware that this is a high price to pay for a player who collected 52 points in 76 games last season, but cashing in on this big contract would be the best way to get his hands on a second center of the future.

McTavish isn’t afraid to get into the corners and rush the net. He also has an excellent shot. He’d be a perfect fit in the Canadiens line-up and would probably become a crowd favorite.

What could also work in the Canadiens’ favor is that the Ducks don’t see McTavish as their long-term number-one center. Even though he’s only 22 years old, this could be an opportunity to get rid of him with an excellent return.

But you have to wonder if Kent Hughes really wants his second center to earn a bigger salary than his first center. For many teams, this would be a categorical no, to avoid disrespecting the organization’s hierarchy.

This is a question we asked ourselves last summer with Patrik Laine, who has a contract with an annual value of $8.7 million. But it didn’t seem to be a concern in the dressing room during the season.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the general managers for hostile offer sheets this summer. If the Canadiens don’t try, expect at least one other team to make a move.

