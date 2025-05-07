The New York Rangers wouldn’t trade Alexis Lafrenière

In 2023-2024, Alexis Lafrenière enjoyed the best offensive season of his career.

He scored 28 times and added 29 assists (57 points), and also enjoyed playoff success (eight goals and 14 points in 16 games).

But… the Québécois was unable to repeat the feat in 24-25. He didn’t have as good a season (17 goals and 45 points in 82 games) and, naturally, his name came up in the trade rumours.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and we know it.

Yesterday, journalist Mollie Walker wrote a piece (New York Post) advising the Rangers to trade Lafrenière this summer before it’s too late.

But Marc De Foy was keen to set the record straight.

In an article in the Journal de Montréal (which was also published on the TVA Sports website), the journalist denies that the Rangers currently want to trade him.

According to the information I’ve gathered from the team’s entourage, the trade rumours concerning Lafrenière in no way reflect reality. – Marc De Foy

According to Marc De Foy, the Rangers would like to build their club around the Québécois.

Alexis Lafrenière trade rumors do not reflect reality, according to our information https://t.co/iNvhQKr4Ly – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2025

Let’s remember one thing: Alexis Lafrenière has signed a big contract with the Rangers that will come into effect this summer.

Starting with the 25-26 season, he’ll earn an annual salary of $7.45 million… until the end of the 31-32 season.

Oh, and there’s also a no-trade clause (list of eight teams) that kicks in the third year of his deal (season 26-27).

The point I’m trying to make here is that now might be a good time to trade him – if that’s what the Rangers really want to do.

The organization can’t afford to be “stuck” with a negative contract on its books, and $7.45M per season for a player who’s surpassed the 50-point plateau once in his career is a lot of money.

But on the other hand, we’ve seen that Lafrenière has what it takes to help this club. He hasn’t always been used in the right way since arriving in New York, and with Mile Sullivan coming in, a coach who is able to work with the younger players, it could help him (finally) break through.

He’s only 23, after all. He’s had some good flashes in the past, and he still has time to become the player we thought he was going to be with the Rangers when they selected him 1st overall in the 2020 draft.

