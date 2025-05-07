Switzerland: Connor Hughes’ five-year contract made official in the middle of the Rocket playoffs

@RocketLaval goalie Connor Hughes has signed a contract in the Swiss league with Lausanne HC. A 5-year contract! Strange that he’s already signed a deal while the Rocket is still alive and Hughes’ contract is still active…#CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/scinhv80ol – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 6, 2025

overtime

Anthony Stolarz is not at @MapleLeafs practice @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 7, 2025

A French tennis player… sponsored by OnlyFans. https://t.co/vqyLCaD3CM – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025

There’s nothing easy about the Toronto club. https://t.co/bWWEUX6RgH – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 7, 2025

This spring Canadian teams are coming very strong for the #StanleyCup. – Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) May 7, 2025