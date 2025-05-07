Switzerland: Connor Hughes’ five-year contract made official in the middle of the Rocket playoffs
@RocketLaval goalie Connor Hughes has signed a contract in the Swiss league with Lausanne HC. A 5-year contract!
Strange that he’s already signed a deal while the Rocket is still alive and Hughes’ contract is still active…#CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/scinhv80ol – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) May 6, 2025
Connor Hughes is back at Lausanne Hockey Clubhttps://t.co/Ky58xYuC4B pic.twitter.com/zpIsdMLTx3
– Lausannehc-Partisans (@LhcPartisans) May 7, 2025
