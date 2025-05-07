Skip to content
Switzerland: Connor Hughes’ five-year contract made official in the middle of the Rocket playoffs
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
In the last few months, we’ve known it was in the works, but now it’s official: Connor Hughes will be playing in Switzerland next year.

But it’s even bigger than we thought, as the Lausanne club has announced that the goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract (no less) starting with the 2025-2026 campaign.

We cannot therefore expect to see him back in North America for the rest of his career.

In the end, Hughes will have played just one year of pro hockey in North America, in 2024-2025. He played 29 games in Laval without getting a chance with the Canadiens.

Let’s just say he won’t go down in history.

We suspected he wasn’t in the Canadiens’ or Rocket’s plans for next season. But it should be noted that the Swiss club announced the contract before the end of its agreement with the Canadiens.

And above all, while his club (the Rocket) is still alive. Hmm…

And, officially, he’s injured at the moment. But despite this, the Lausanne club is confident enough in his health to offer him a (very) long-term contract.

Obviously, this isn’t a “serious” situation from the Rocket’s point of view, because we know that Hughes isn’t in the playoff plans. Jacob Fowler and Cayden Primeau will share the net, if all goes well.

And if there’s a problem, Hughes isn’t the only solution.

But I’m sure you’ll agree: it’s odd to see the only goaltender who spent the entire season in Laval on his way out the door in the middle of the playoffs. The Canadiens probably wouldn’t mind signing him if it had been done… but it’s still odd.


– Rimouski hosts the Memorial Cup and advances to the QMJHL final. The result? Moncton also earns its Memorial Cup berth before even playing the Q final games.

– No, it’s never easy.

– Stanley Cup: it smells good in Canada.

