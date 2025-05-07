Series highlights: Oilers win 5th straight playoff series, an NHL record

The one between the Oilers and the Golden Knights… and the one between the Hurricanes and the Capitals.
The @EdmontonOilers and @Canes both staged comebacks to take a 1-0 series lead in the Second Round of the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jfpnftEhyr pic.twitter.com/P4JuP1hXAN
Oilers not afraid of a comeback
The first game of the series between the Oilers and Golden Knights didn’t disappoint.
Vegas wastes no time opening the scoring in the series! pic.twitter.com/cEqsaGqc1l
Mark Stone with his second of the period.
(via: @espn) pic.twitter.com/mhz21zaLch
This could be a long series: might as well get to know each other by throwing punches… right?
Scrums have only just begun pic.twitter.com/UxfMmK1l9Q
They scored once, twice, three times… then a fourth time and never looked back.
Comeback complete.
(via: @espn) pic.twitter.com/vqW4hAipVl
And to everyone’s surprise… it gave Calvin Pickard his fifth playoff win of the year.
He’s having a good time.
It’s also worth noting that the Oilers became the first team in history to win five in a row with a playoff comeback.
What a run pic.twitter.com/SbI9iihIKi
Hurricanes have Slavin to thank
Before we get started on the Caps vs Canes recap… I have to show you some Tom Wilson footage.
What’s he done now?
Yesterday, Tom Wilson made me laugh. He tried to annoy Sebastian Aho… by stealing his mouthpiece.
Tom Wilson with some in-game antics.
(via: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/M7w5OVKRVW
Both teams were involved, and the game was tight… but the Capitals still found a way to score first.
First career NHL playoff goal for Aliaksei Protas opens the scoring in Washington.
(via: @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/QeEHMDvpbe
But the Hurricanes hadn’t said their last word either.
WATCH: Stankoven takes advantage of a turnover! The score is tied in Washington late in the third period! pic.twitter.com/Y24qxsXUMU
Wires are crossing at the end of regulation!!! pic.twitter.com/NPZS0WYy84
Overtime was needed in the game to determine a winner between the two teams… and it was a somewhat unexpected hero who rose up on the Hurricanes’ side.
WATCH: Jaccob Slavin gives Carolina victory in overtime! Hurricanes lead series 1-0 pic.twitter.com/sypFwd9iAW
The Hurricanes were able to pull off a fine feat by winning the first game of the series, which was presented at the Capitals’ home.
That gives them a good advantage going forward. Now they need to finish the job …
