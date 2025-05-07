Seeing Mailloux perform like this in the playoffs is really good news for the Habs

Last night, the DLC team was on hand at Place Bell to attend the Laval Rocket game.

And there’s one thing I noticed in particular during the game: Logan Mailloux was very solid on the ice. He played the right way, scored a big goal in the first period and helped his team beat the Cleveland Monsters to advance to the next round.

Logan Mailloux adds to the Rocket’s lead with a PLOMB! pic.twitter.com/AKxyBpvHTh – RDS (@RDSca) May 6, 2025

The Rocket general played well yesterday.

But that’s nothing new in Mailloux’s case.

Because since the start of the playoffs… he’s been excellent. And it’s not for nothing that Pascal Vincent threw him some flowers after the game, saying that Mailloux may be playing the best hockey of his career right now.

It’s a nice comment for someone who’s had a rather inconsistent season.

Very happy to hear Vincent on Mailloux’s fine progression. https://t.co/kH6GxriMQf – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 7, 2025

Anthony Marcotte agrees.

The Rocket’s (home) game describer on BPM Sports said it openly this morning: if the Rocket beat the Monsters so easily, it’s because Logan Mailloux was one of his club’s best players.

The Rocket eliminates the Monsters and moves on to the next round! Big two-point game for Logan Mailloux! What do you think of the series? #rocket #ch #habs #playoffs @anthonymarcotte pic.twitter.com/x0EaFgaHXw – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 7, 2025

Here again, positive comments about Mailloux are flying everywhere at the moment.But seeing Mailloux perform like that in the playoffs is really good news for the Habs.

And I say that because…

Mailloux has had a lesser season than his first in the pros.

There have been some concerns about his defensive game in recent months, and that’s why the Canadiens didn’t call him up for the regular season.

2. The Canadiens could use him in a trade for a quality forward. If Mailloux can boost his value, it’s sure to help…

Playing like this at an important time of the season can really help a young player progress.

The Canadiens could decide to include him in a transaction, but they could also decide to trust him by giving him a place in Martin St-Louis’ line-up for next season.

But regardless of whether there’s a deal or not: it’s encouraging to know that things are looking up for Logan Mailloux.

He’s a big part of the Laval Rocket’s success right now, and the management in Montreal is certainly pleased to see him playing like this. Now we have to ask ourselves what all this means for the future…

