Sam Bennett is definitely an interesting option for the Canadiens

It’s no secret that the Canadiens need a second center if they are to take the next step.

Even if the team’s management won’t say so openly.

An interesting option for the Habs will be the free agent market, with several quality center players potentially available this summer.Among them is current Florida Panthers second center Sam Bennett.

Questioned on the subject on 98.5’s Les Amateurs De Sports, José Théodore believes the center would be a great addition to the Canadiens.

More than just his offensive production, the former goaltender argues that Bennett’s experience and leadership would bring a lot to a team as young as the Habs.

Indeed, Bennett’s forward production is nothing to write home about: he’s a 50-point-a-year center.

However, he’s also a guy who just won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers (as well as going to the finals the year before) and plays big hockey in the playoffs.

He knows what it takes to win when it counts, and that’s experience he could share with the Canadiens’ less experienced players.

SAM BENNETT TAPS IT IN OUT OF MID-AIR

Bennett also plays heavyweight hockey, he’s a hard-to-pack guy who could bring an extra element of toughness to the Habs, something they sorely lacked in their series against the Capitals.

What’s more, at 28, Bennett is a more attractive option than many of the other center players who will be available this summer and who are likely to slow down in the years to come, and whose contracts could quickly age badly.

Players like Claude Giroux at 37, Brock Nelson at 33 and even John Tavares at 34 are at an age when their potential production becomes difficult to evaluate.

Let’s just say I’d be less worried about the Canadiens signing a player like Bennett to a multi-year contract.

Of course, there’s always the risk of overbidding on the free agent market, and you have to wonder how much the center will want if he’s in the last year of a four-year, $17.7 million contract, averaging $4.425 million a year.

While Bennett can expect a substantial salary increase, I don’t think Habs management will want to offer him more than Nick Suzuki, who earns $7.875 million a year. How much could Kent Hughes offer him?

However, I have every confidence that management won’t overpay if they decide to make an offer to Sam Bennett.

