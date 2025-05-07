Pierre Karl Péladeau: “We shouldn’t be surprised if TVA Sports ceases operations”

“We shouldn’t be surprised if TVA Sports ceases operations […] after investing over $230 million, as we say in Latin: don’t throw good money after bad! […] we can say it now: TVA Sports will not have the means or the business models to pay the colossal amounts that the National Hockey League is asking for the national rights to broadcast hockey games, as we understand it from the agreement recently reached between Rogers/Sportsnet and NHL management” – Pierre Karl Péladeau
This isn’t the first time Pierre Karl Péladeau has gone public about the possible closure of TVA Sports. He did it in 2019, he did it a few years ago on 98.5..