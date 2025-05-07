Patrick Roy: two things that could help him keep his job

Islanders GM search plus coaching carousel updates in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/MGEzdcos80
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 7, 2025
We’ll tell you why https://t.co/05qDng2Tgj
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2025
Overtime
To read some posts, you can only develop one goalie at a time in the AHL, and that goalie has to play all 72 regular-season games. Well…
– Mathieu Chouinard (@Chouine) May 7, 2025
We start on the 14th in Rochester!
We start on the 14th in Rochester! pic.twitter.com/ZQpJ2QR6Cy
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 7, 2025
Craig Berube on Anthony Stolarz: “He’s recovering.”
Confirms that Matt Murray will serve as Joseph Will’s backup tonight. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 7, 2025
Transactions = solutions pic.twitter.com/AXDT5609sS
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 7, 2025
Michel Germain naming the 3 20-year-old #Cataractes players with a “Bonsoir, ils sont partis”, let’s just say it doesn’t fly. Many comments on various platforms, including Louis-Philippe Fontaine himself: https: //t.co/kXIe0KZFmv pic.twitter.com/n2E2S1T5NS
– Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) May 7, 2025