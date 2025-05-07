Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrick Roy: two things that could help him keep his job
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrick Roy: two things that could help him keep his job
Credit: Getty Images
While no one wanted to hire Patrick Roy as a coach in the NHL, Lou Lamoriello took the chance, in January 2024, to do just that. He brought him to the Islanders.

The result? Roy made the playoffs in 2024, but not in 2025.

Was it because the guys didn’t want to play for him as much in 2025? Was it because he had the wrong club to begin with? A combination of both? Who knows.

But right now, without Lou Lamoriello in New York, we don’t know what the future holds for him. Will he get the chance to be the first coach of the next first overall pick, or not? Only time will tell.

Until the Islanders hire a hockey operations boss, the Québécois will be in limbo. Will the next GM/President do what everyone did before Lou, i.e. pass on the opportunity to work with Roy?

Has his return to the NHL changed some people’s minds? Who knows.

But even so, there are a few things that could work in Patrick Roy’s favor to keep his job. Here are two potential ones.

Three years left on his contract

Pierre LeBrun, in a piece on The Athletic, mentioned that he still had three years left on his contract. Will it be that easy for a new GM to pack him into a team like the Islanders?

Not necessarily, no.

If Rob Blake takes the job…

That one’s more hypothetical. But as Jessica Lapinski reminds us in an article published on the TVA Sports website, Rob Blake, who is potentially among the Islanders’ candidates, is a former teammate of Roy.

Could this work in his favor to keep his job?

Perhaps it could also work against Roy… but the first person to give him a chance in the NHL was Joe Sakic, a former teammate with whom he won the Stanley Cup.

To be continued.


Overtime

– What do you think?

– Of note.

– The Maple Leafs goalie is getting better.

– Indeed.

– Hey boy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content