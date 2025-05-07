Originally, Samuel Montembeault was not expected to stay long with the Habs

When Samuel Montembeault was called up to the Canadiens’ 2021 waivers in October, there weren’t many expectations for him.
We didn’t necessarily see him as the future starter in Montreal, but he’s proven himself to be where he is right now.
Today, when we talk about him, we’re talking about the Habs’ #1 goaltender.
Because Samuel Montembeault wasn’t originally slated to stay with the Habs for long.
And in an article from The Athletic, we also discover that the Coyotes were really interested in the Québécois’ services.
It’s crazy, too, because it allowed him to prove to the Canadiens that he has what it takes to be a National League goaltender, which wasn’t the case when he was with the Panthers.
After all, the Québécois spent most of his time in the AHL before being drafted by the Habs in the waivers… and he never went back down afterwards :
That’s no mean feat. It remains to be seen, however, whether Jakub Dobes will challenge him for the #1 spot next season.
Because in reality, that’s the Habs’ plan.
