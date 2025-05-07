Oilers win 5th straight game with a comeback, an NHL record

There were two NHL games last night.

The one between the Oilers and the Golden Knights… and the one between the Hurricanes and the Capitals.

The @EdmontonOilers and @Canes both staged comebacks to take a 1-0 series lead in the Second Round of the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jfpnftEhyr pic.twitter.com/P4JuP1hXAN – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 7, 2025

Oilers not afraid of a comeback

It made for a great evening:

The first game of the series between the Oilers and Golden Knights didn’t disappoint.

Vegas wastes no time opening the scoring in the series! pic.twitter.com/cEqsaGqc1l – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2025

Mark Stone with his second of the period. (via: @espn) pic.twitter.com/mhz21zaLch – BarDown (@BarDown) May 7, 2025

And the Vegas outfit was ready to strike right from the start.Quickly into the game, after less than 10 minutes, the Knights already had a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals from captain Mark Stone :At this point, we could see the animosity settling in on the rink.

This could be a long series: might as well get to know each other by throwing punches… right?

Scrums have only just begun pic.twitter.com/UxfMmK1l9Q – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2025

But even though they were down by two goals, the Oilers never gave up.

They scored once, twice, three times… then a fourth time and never looked back.

A big comeback for Edmonton:The Oilers won the game 4-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

And to everyone’s surprise… it gave Calvin Pickard his fifth playoff win of the year.

He’s having a good time.

It’s also worth noting that the Oilers became the first team in history to win five in a row with a playoff comeback.

Hurricanes have Slavin to thank

The Oilers are starting to look dangerous:Right.

Before we get started on the Caps vs Canes recap… I have to show you some Tom Wilson footage.

What’s he done now?

Yesterday, Tom Wilson made me laugh. He tried to annoy Sebastian Aho… by stealing his mouthpiece.

Great Tom Wilson:On the ice, both clubs put on a good show.

Both teams were involved, and the game was tight… but the Capitals still found a way to score first.

First career NHL playoff goal for Aliaksei Protas opens the scoring in Washington. (via: @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/QeEHMDvpbe – BarDown (@BarDown) May 7, 2025

It was the great Aliaksei Protas who scored his first career playoff goal to open the scoring and give his club the lead:

But the Hurricanes hadn’t said their last word either.

WATCH: Stankoven takes advantage of a turnover! The score is tied in Washington late in the third period! pic.twitter.com/Y24qxsXUMU – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2025

Wires are crossing at the end of regulation!!! pic.twitter.com/NPZS0WYy84 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 7, 2025

With just over 10 minutes to play, Logan Stankoven scored.The man acquired in the Mikko Rantanen trade foiled Logan Thompson with a missile into the top corner:The score was 1-1 at the end of the third period and things started to stir.At the end of the third period, the players on the ice were having fun in their own way:

Overtime was needed in the game to determine a winner between the two teams… and it was a somewhat unexpected hero who rose up on the Hurricanes’ side.

WATCH: Jaccob Slavin gives Carolina victory in overtime! Hurricanes lead series 1-0 pic.twitter.com/sypFwd9iAW – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 7, 2025

Jaccob Slavin, best known for his defensive play, gave his team the win:

The Hurricanes were able to pull off a fine feat by winning the first game of the series, which was presented at the Capitals’ home.

That gives them a good advantage going forward. Now they need to finish the job …

Extension

– Oops.

“So you wanna be an NHL linesman?” He tumbled into Vegas’ bench pic.twitter.com/bXaWqrmRP7 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2025

– Too strong.

Connor McDavid recorded his fourth straight postseason with 10+ assists. The only players in NHL history with a longer run are Wayne Gretzky (7), Jari Kurri (6) and Mark Messier (5). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/jfpnftEhyr : @espn https://t.co/er7CTxyKE0

:… pic.twitter.com/EG7VkK7jnY – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 7, 2025

– Boom.

Big O tossing the body in Game One : Hurricanes Capitals live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/ylV8HHtVEW – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2025

– Top scorers of the night :

– Two games tonight :