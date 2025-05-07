Skip to content
Oilers win 5th straight game with a comeback, an NHL record
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
There were two NHL games last night.

The one between the Oilers and the Golden Knights… and the one between the Hurricanes and the Capitals.

It made for a great evening:

Oilers not afraid of a comeback

The first game of the series between the Oilers and Golden Knights didn’t disappoint.

And the Vegas outfit was ready to strike right from the start.

Quickly into the game, after less than 10 minutes, the Knights already had a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals from captain Mark Stone :

At this point, we could see the animosity settling in on the rink.

This could be a long series: might as well get to know each other by throwing punches… right?

But even though they were down by two goals, the Oilers never gave up.

They scored once, twice, three times… then a fourth time and never looked back.

A big comeback for Edmonton:

The Oilers won the game 4-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

And to everyone’s surprise… it gave Calvin Pickard his fifth playoff win of the year.

He’s having a good time.

It’s also worth noting that the Oilers became the first team in history to win five in a row with a playoff comeback.

The Oilers are starting to look dangerous:

Hurricanes have Slavin to thank

Right.

Before we get started on the Caps vs Canes recap… I have to show you some Tom Wilson footage.

What’s he done now?

Yesterday, Tom Wilson made me laugh. He tried to annoy Sebastian Aho… by stealing his mouthpiece.

Great Tom Wilson:

On the ice, both clubs put on a good show.

Both teams were involved, and the game was tight… but the Capitals still found a way to score first.

It was the great Aliaksei Protas who scored his first career playoff goal to open the scoring and give his club the lead:

But the Hurricanes hadn’t said their last word either.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Logan Stankoven scored.

The man acquired in the Mikko Rantanen trade foiled Logan Thompson with a missile into the top corner:

The score was 1-1 at the end of the third period and things started to stir.

At the end of the third period, the players on the ice were having fun in their own way:

Overtime was needed in the game to determine a winner between the two teams… and it was a somewhat unexpected hero who rose up on the Hurricanes’ side.

Jaccob Slavin, best known for his defensive play, gave his team the win:

The Hurricanes were able to pull off a fine feat by winning the first game of the series, which was presented at the Capitals’ home.

That gives them a good advantage going forward. Now they need to finish the job


– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Two games tonight :

(Credit: NHL.com)
