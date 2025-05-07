Marc Bergevin as GM with the Kings: Elliotte Friedman no longer convinced

Yesterday, Luc Robitaille spoke to the media about the GM vacancy in Los Angeles.

The Kings president didn’t go into too much detail about the search for a new GM, but he did say that the organization wants to find “the best person”.

LAK Prez Luc Robitaille won’t rule out hiring a 1st time NHL GM as Rob Blake was. “We want the best person.” – Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) May 6, 2025

Which makes sense, we agree.

Marc Bergevin’s name is popular when talking about the next potential GM at the Kings, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen either.

In fact, Elliotte Friedman thought there was a good chance of it happening… but he’s not too convinced after hearing Luc Robitaille’s comments yesterday.

I no longer get the impression that the Kings want to find someone 100% in-house. – Elliotte Friedman

Friedman on 32TP says many thought the day Blake was done as GM with the Kings it would be Bergevin’s job, but after listening to the press conference, Friedman is not so sure about that anymore, but we’ll see. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 7, 2025

The tipster had this to say on the recent episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast Remember that Bergevin seems to be in the running for the GM position in LA, but that his name is also circulating a lot within the New York Islanders organization.

Will he (finally) have the opportunity to return to a general manager role for next season? That’s the million-dollar question right now…

While we’re on the subject of the Kings… let’s note that, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Kings really tried to get Brad Marchand this season before seeing him traded to the Panthers.

The problem?

Marchand wanted to go to Florida. Probably because he wanted to give himself the best chance of winning another Stanley Cup, and in the veteran’s eyes, the Panthers were closer to that goal than the Kings.

Friedman on 32TP says he thinks Kings took a real run at Brad Marchand, but Marchand wanted to go to Florida. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 7, 2025

With good reason, we agree.

The Kings haven’t had much playoff success in a while, and on the other hand, the Panthers are the most recent Stanley Cup champions.

That said, perhaps it would have also helped the Kings to finally defeat the Oilers in the first round, something they’ve been unable to do for the fourth year in a row.

Brad Marchand may not be the player he once was, but he still has six points in as many playoff games so far with the Panthers.And adding a pest like him to the lineup in LA might have helped.

Meanwhile, the veteran is having the time of his life with the Panthers…

Brad Marchand is visibly relaxed before the game against the Maple Leafs pic.twitter.com/thXBf6Rbsq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025

