Kent Hughes may be aggressive in trading Carey Price

That title would have given us all a heart attack 5 years ago. Today, it’s all about numbers, dollars and flexibility.

Less scary, less exciting, but just as important for building the Canadiens’ payroll.

An (unofficially) retired player like Carey Price is more valuable to a rebuilding club than a club willing to spend. This isn’t a surprise, nor is it news, and of course you’ll remember the contracts of Shea Weber and Pavel Datsyuk, who became Arizona Coyotes legends in their final years.

Price’s contract didn’t really bother the Canadiens when they were after the first overall pick. Now that the organization is transitioning to short-, medium- and long-term competitive objectives, it’s time to think about moving him. It’s become a rock in Kent Hughes’ shoe.

According to Marco D’Amico, several executives across the NHL feel that the Montreal staff could be aggressive in this matter.

Let’s put it as simply as possible.

The Canadiens will have to plan for $1.75 million on their payroll in 2025-2026, as they have exceeded the cap due to performance bonuses for their young players

Considering that Emil Heineman and Jayden Struble will have to be offered new deals, Kent Hughes will have about $8.7 million to work with

It’s precisely because of the LTIR that the Canadiens are penalized in 2025-2026, and the scenario could repeat itself in 2026-2027, with a potential total of $4M in bonuses to Demidov, Hutson and co

The Canadiens owe Price $5.5 million on July 1. Then, there’s just one year left on his contract, which could be useful for teams looking to reach a significantly rising cap.

By trading #31, the Habs would have close to $20 million in salary cap space. Game changer… But the truth is that the opposite would limit the possible moves of a GM who wants to improve considerably.

I invite you to read Marco D’Amico’s article, which is extremely well plugged and very clever at popularizing the situation.

