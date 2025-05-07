Jakub Dobes to challenge Samuel Montembeault for the #1 spot: the Habs’ plan

If I were Pascal Vincent, I’d send Cayden Primeau into the fray in the first game against the Americans. He needs to keep his two goalies motivated, committed and ready. And I’m pretty sure he will. If I were Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, I’d keep. .. https://t.co/4IOIg2dGqE – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025

Jacob Fowler on playing for the Laval Rocket at home during the AHL playoffs: “The crowd was incredible. The support here is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s pretty special to play here.” pic.twitter.com/snB9SZt67I – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2025

Overtime

The Laval Rocket announced it has awarded an amateur tryout contract to defenseman Owen Protz.⁰⁰The Laval Rocket signed defenseman Owen Protz to an amateur tryout contract. pic.twitter.com/WGKoS3RtS8 – xyz – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 7, 2025

Traditional 11 v. 11 Wednesday at the Nutrilait Center. #CFMTL Vrioni – Owusu

Herbers – Sealy

Piette – Saliba

Petrasso-Waterman-Neal-Bugaj

Sirois Vs. Sunusi – Clark

Vilsaint – Opoku

Loturi – Iankov

Pearce – Alvarez – Craig – Guboglo

Breza – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025

Samuel Montembeault is currently the Canadiens’ #1 goaltender.Can that change? Given that the Québécois isn’t Carey Price and that the Habs have two up-and-coming youngsters, it’s possible that things could change one day.It’s not guaranteed, of course. But it is a possibility.In reality, an organization must always want guys to steal chairs, because that creates internal competition. Remember that Kent Hughes once wanted Kirby Dach to warm Nick Suzuki’s ass as first center.And we have to believe that the same thing will apply to the goaltenders.According to what colleague Maxime Truman tweeted this morning, the Canadiens’ plan would be to see Jakub Dobes seconds Monty in 2025-2026, but more importantly, to see him fight to become the starter up top.He says he’s “convinced the Habs will do this”, and that’s saying a lot.Does this mean the Canadiens don’t like Montembeault? No. It means they want their goalies to be challenged and develop to the best of their abilities.Will it happen? We’ll see.Still according to colleague Truman, the plan in Laval in 2025-2026 would be to see Jacob Fowler placed with a veteran who would be able to come and help out in Montreal if need be.Understandably, that veteran wouldn’t be Cayden Primeau.For the Laval Rocket’s next game, expect Cayden Primeau to be the starter. Pascal Vincent will want to go with two goalies, and it will be Primeau’s turn.But that doesn’t mean Fowler won’t be playing in the playoffs. Quite the contrary, in fact.– Speaking of the Rocket.– Love this.– Ouch.– News from the Montreal CF.