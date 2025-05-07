Jacob Fowler: lucky he signed on to play in Laval

Jacob Fowler doesn’t look intimidated by the AHL… #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/vh6TX2GlT0
– RDS (@RDSca) May 7, 2025
Fowler makes goaltending boring, and I think that’s the greatest compliment I could pay to a young goalie.
No wasted energy, no floundering, just easy saves. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025
If I were Pascal Vincent, I’d send Cayden Primeau into the fray for the first game against the Americans. He needs to keep his two goalkeepers motivated, committed and ready. And I’m pretty sure he will.
If I were Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, I’d keep. .. https://t.co/4IOIg2dGqE – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025
Jacob Fowler after an 18 save, series-clinching win for the Laval Rocket:
“It’s kind of a goalie’s dream, you make the saves that you have to but (Cleveland) didn’t really get much tonight. The team played great at every end…When our team is playing like that, we’re pretty hard… pic.twitter.com/nkSDdNPxZ8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2025
extension
We won’t win the Stanley Cup this year, but the Calder Cup could well be lifted in Laval.
Division semi-final: pic.twitter.com/otfMmgAu4O – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025
Hey @jeantrudel83, j’suis au @RocketLaval pis j’ai pensé à toi pic.twitter.com/qVSGKN9TyX
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2025
Pascal Vincent easily dismantled the Blue Jackets’ AHL team.
He’s probably feeling good about that. Or maybe he’s not as petty as I am, and he’s not even thinking about it. It’s a very possible scenario. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025
Fans of the #CFMTL vs Partisans of the @MapleLeafs after a @RocketLaval game.
Tabarouette, that’s Montreal! pic.twitter.com/wzNOyw5nxS – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025