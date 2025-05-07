Jacob Fowler: lucky he signed on to play in Laval

Fowler makes goaltending boring, and I think that’s the greatest compliment I could pay to a young goalie. No wasted energy, no floundering, just easy saves. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025

If I were Pascal Vincent, I’d send Cayden Primeau into the fray for the first game against the Americans. He needs to keep his two goalkeepers motivated, committed and ready. And I’m pretty sure he will. If I were Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, I’d keep. .. https://t.co/4IOIg2dGqE – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025

Jacob Fowler after an 18 save, series-clinching win for the Laval Rocket: “It’s kind of a goalie’s dream, you make the saves that you have to but (Cleveland) didn’t really get much tonight. The team played great at every end…When our team is playing like that, we’re pretty hard… pic.twitter.com/nkSDdNPxZ8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 7, 2025

We won’t win the Stanley Cup this year, but the Calder Cup could well be lifted in Laval. Division semi-final: pic.twitter.com/otfMmgAu4O – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 7, 2025

Pascal Vincent easily dismantled the Blue Jackets’ AHL team. He’s probably feeling good about that. Or maybe he’s not as petty as I am, and he’s not even thinking about it. It’s a very possible scenario. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025

Good thing Jacob Fowler signed to play in Laval.Mind you, I'm not necessarily saying that for the club (although Pascal Vincent must be happy to have him) since Cayden Primeau is capable of playing well in the AHL, but for him. After all, if Fowler had made the jump to the NHL to burn a year on his contract, he wouldn't have played.Now, circumstances and his good performances mean that he's getting his chance in Laval, and he'll be looking for experience a lot.In three playoff games (after playing three regular-season games), he won three and gave up just three short goals. The Rocket's playoff loss, which eliminated the Monsters last night at Place Bell, was with Cayden Primeau in front of the net.Fowler is therefore in complete control. And probably having to fight for playing time brings out the best in him.Of course, anyone who saw yesterday's game knows that Fowler wasn't exactly the most challenged of men. He was playing behind a team that was totally in control.But still: it's easier to be confident, as a team, when the goalie behind is doing the job. And seeing how the guys played and how Fowler was praised after the game, he's clearly part of the club.But hey. That doesn't mean Fowler is going to do what Carey Price did in 2007 and play every playoff game to win the Calder Cup. All the games coming up, given that Primeau has played one.Pascal Vincent said it (and we heard it too): Cayden Primeau will be a factor. It's going to take two goalies to go far, and Fowler won't be the only one playing against Rochester.Primeau is still the guy who brought the Rocket to the playoffs. And without Samuel Montembeault's injury, he would have started the playoffs.However, I don't think the Canadiens are disappointed to see Fowler stick the big playoff performances to his first pro starts. It just goes to show why he's such a top prospect…