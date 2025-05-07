First choice: Matthew Schaefer would be the best defender since Cale Makar

Credit: While we’re in the midst of the playoffs, many teams are already thinking ahead to the next draft. This is particularly true of the New York Islanders, who, to everyone’s surprise, were awarded the first overall pick in Monday’s NHL lottery. The team, currently without a general manager, had only a 3.5% chance of winning. […]

While we’re in the midst of the playoffs, many teams are already thinking ahead to the next draft.This is particularly true of the New York Islanders, who, to everyone’s surprise, were awarded the first overall pick in Monday’s NHL lottery.The team, currently without a general manager, had only a 3.5% chance of winning.Since then, speculation has been rife as to who will be the first pick in the upcoming draft.The top-ranked prospect for the upcoming amateur auction is defenseman Matthew Schaefer, currently playing with the OHL’s Erie Otters.According to Simon “Snake” Boisvert, Schaefer is the best defenseman since Cale Makar.We’re still talking about one of the best backs in the NHL, if not the best. But not the worst!Will the Islanders want to go with the best player available, or could they be trying to fill a specific need?Even so, the team finished 28th in the National League in goals scored, and might be tempted to seek immediate reinforcement up front.A player like Michael Misa, coming off a 134-point, 65-goal season in just 65 OHL games with the Saginaw Spirit, could be an interesting option for a team looking for a little more offensive punch.Another question is whether Schaefer’s collarbone injury sustained at the World Junior Championship will have an impact on his selection.The defenseman played just 17 games in the regular season, but still scored 22 points, including seven goals.It has to be said, too, that defensemen hearing their name called in the first place is not a common occurrence in the NHL recently, with only four defensemen to achieve such an honor since 1997.However, several experts continue to rank Schaefer first in their predictions for the upcoming draft, including TSN’s Craig Button.In short, we’ll have the answer on June 27.– Leafs in control.– Big reinforcements for the Jets!– Tune in!