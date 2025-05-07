Claude Giroux would like to play in Montreal

Credit: Does Claude Giroux still have gas in the tank to play a season as the Canadiens’ second center? For a second consecutive season in Ottawa, Giroux saw his production drop considerably in 2024-2025. From 79 points in 82 games in his first season with the Sens, he scored 64 in his second and just 50 […]

Does Claude Giroux still have gas in the tank to play a season as the Canadiens’ second center?

For a second consecutive season in Ottawa, Giroux saw his production drop considerably in 2024-2025. From 79 points in 82 games in his first season with the Sens, he scored 64 in his second and just 50 this season.

Nevertheless, the Franco-Ontarian was the club’s fourth most-used forward, being the most-used center in the face-off circle, and winning 61.5% of his duels.

If the ideal 24- to 29-year-old center isn’t available on the trade market – or simply too expensive – it would be interesting to see what the 35-year-old veteran could accomplish alongside Ivan Demidov.

And according to André Roy, Claude Giroux would love it. This is what a childhood friend of the former Flyers confided to him, he mentioned during his column on BPM Sports.

The forward is a free agent this summer! Would you like to see him join the Canadiens? To listen to the full segment: https://t.co/iTSLhxqZkf pic.twitter.com/mpQMOTLhq8 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 7, 2025

“I don’t think he’d say no. I did an event not long ago and I rubbed shoulders with one of his buddies from youth and he told me he’d like to play in Montreal.” – André Roy

Is this a classic “well, he’d like that” with no ulterior motive or real information? Is it really a “childhood friend” versus a guy he played baseball with one summer in high school?

Either way, it gives us a reason to talk about his candidacy. Giroux will be a free agent, but will he really want to leave Ottawa? After all, he’s a local guy, even if he grew up a Canadiens fan and has already admitted that he secretly wanted to be drafted by Montreal in 2006. He’s been part of the Sens project for the past three years, acting as a positive leader with the club’s youngsters. At the same time, the clock is ticking on whether he wants to don the blue-white-and-red jersey one day. Will the lure of Ivan Demidov work?

Here’s what he had to say after his club’s elimination. An important summer for a guy who still feels he can make an impact.

Claude Giroux on his future with the Sens: “It’s still early. I haven’t given any thought’s. I haven’t really talked to Steve (Staios) yet. I love the players, the fans, the city. this year was the most fun I have had in a few years.”

“I feel like I can be an impact player so… pic.twitter.com/oiKp9FATi5 – Coming In Hot (@ComingInHotSens) May 3, 2025

Overtime

Many questions, few answers. Would you consider it?

