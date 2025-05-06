The Wild wants to make room for Marc-André Fleury in the organization

Marc-André Fleury spoke to the media yesterday as part of the Wild’s end-of-season review.

At the same time, the goaltender revealed his participation in the World Championship.

He’ll be playing with his boyfriend, Sidney Crosby, for Canada.

On paper, Canada is going to have a wicked good club → https://t.co/DY9Za58ZAp – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 5, 2025

The Québécois still has some to give, and that’s why he accepted the Canadiens’ invitation to the CDM.

But he also has more to give off the ice… and the Wild seem to want to count on his services in the future.

Because today, Bill Guerin said he wanted to make room for Fleury within the organization.

The Wild president (and GM) isn’t sure yet what role he wants to give him, but he wants to keep him close to the team.

Guerin says he will have a spot in the organization waiting for Fleury – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 6, 2025

That wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Marc-André Fleury has what it takes, after all, to help a National League club even if he’s no longer playing.

He’s got the experience, he’s got the trophies and he’s got the right attitude to do it.

The question now is what Bill Guerin’s plan is.

Does he want to have Fleury with him in the front office? With his knowledge of current NHL players, it might make sense.If not, does he want Fleury in a role focused on developing the youngest players, a bit like Francis Bouillon in Montreal?

That too might make sense, given the Québécois’ personality.

We’ll keep you posted. But if Bill Guerin’s words are anything to go by, we can really expect to see Marc-André Fleury obtain a position within the Wild organization after he hangs up his skates.

