The Wild wants to make room for Marc-André Fleury in the organization

Marc-André Fleury spoke to the media yesterday as part of the Wild’s end-of-season review.
He’ll be playing with his boyfriend, Sidney Crosby, for Canada.
On paper, Canada is going to have a wicked good club → https://t.co/DY9Za58ZAp
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 5, 2025
The Québécois still has some to give, and that’s why he accepted the Canadiens’ invitation to the CDM.
But he also has more to give off the ice… and the Wild seem to want to count on his services in the future.
The Wild president (and GM) isn’t sure yet what role he wants to give him, but he wants to keep him close to the team.
Guerin says he will have a spot in the organization waiting for Fleury
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 6, 2025
That wouldn’t be a bad thing.
Marc-André Fleury has what it takes, after all, to help a National League club even if he’s no longer playing.
He’s got the experience, he’s got the trophies and he’s got the right attitude to do it.
The question now is what Bill Guerin’s plan is.
That too might make sense, given the Québécois’ personality.
We’ll keep you posted. But if Bill Guerin’s words are anything to go by, we can really expect to see Marc-André Fleury obtain a position within the Wild organization after he hangs up his skates.
Overtime
– Will they be able to play?
Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley wore non-contact jerseys at a Jets optional skate today.
Game 1 tomorrow night vs Dallas
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 6, 2025
– Of note:
Carolina confirms Frederik Andersen returns to start tonight vs Washington
Calvin Pickard starts for Edmonton in Vegas
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 6, 2025
– Good deal.
Blues’ Dylan Holloway expected to be ready for start of 2025-26 after surgery for undisclosed injury. #stlblues https://t.co/CS0m4DeFag
– Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 6, 2025
– Sad news.
Armstrong said he doesn’t expect Torey Krug to play again. He is still leaving the door open but doesn’t sound like he will be a player again. #stlblues
– Lou Korac (@lkorac10) May 6, 2025