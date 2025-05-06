The Islanders asked the Canadiens for permission to speak to Jeff Gorton

With the dismissal of Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders have a number of vacancies within the organization.They need to find a new GM and a new president of hockey operations.

Right now, Marc Bergevin’s name is being bandied about on Long Island. But…

But we also learned today that the Islanders have asked the Canadiens’ permission to speak with Jeff Gorton.

Gorton has been GM in the past… and is now VP of hockey operations in Montreal.

On some #Isles items swirling around: – As of now Ken Holland is top choice

– Contact made with MTL for permission to speak to Jeff Gorton

– Marc Bergevin in the mix for #Isles/LAK jobs

– Have not heard much on Kekäläinen/Chiarelli

– This may all change in an hour – Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) May 6, 2025

The information comes from Arthur Staple, a reporter for The Athletic who covers Islanders activities:Should we be worried about Jeff Gorton leaving the Canadiens to join the Islanders?In my eyes, no. Not necessarily.

In fact, I don’t think we should be worried because we know that Gorton is happy in Montreal.

We saw him having fun in his end-of-season review alongside Kent Hughes: he was laughing with the journalists, he said a few words in French and he didn’t look like a guy who wanted to leave.

Especially since, in the past, Gorton has said he’d like to see the Canadiens rebuild and bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal.

That said, the Islanders may have asked the Canadiens for permission… but that doesn’t mean they’re going to get it either.

Because let’s not forget one thing: this time last year, the Blue Jackets were looking for a new GM… and they went to the Canadiens to ask if they could speak with Jeff Gorton.

Geoff Molson said no. The club’s owner had every reason in the world to want to keep him in place alongside Kent Hughes, and I find it hard to believe that Molson has changed his mind.

Especially after seeing his club in the playoffs this year…

Overtime

– It’s defensible.

– Oh.

All-star defenseman Denton Mateychuk won’t play tonight for Cleveland. He was stunned early in Sunday’s game and retreated to the locker room afterward. Drew Bavaro joins the Monsters’ defensive brigade. @RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) May 6, 2025

– It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

It’s the beginning of a new era. Agent Allain Roy adds his voice to those predicting a summer of hostile offer sheets. “For a long time, it was taboo .” https://t.co/d3Fcqti40g – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 6, 2025

– That’s right.