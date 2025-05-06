Series highlights: Anthony Stolarz threw up on the bench

Credit: Last night, the lottery was on. An hour later, however, the second round got underway: the Leafs took on the Panthers. Toronto won by a score of 5-4. The @MapleLeafs held on to win Game 1 and take the first series lead in the 2025 Second Round. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/U4dg9MCr71 pic.twitter.com/M7Bbuj1IBN – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) […]

The @MapleLeafs held on to win Game 1 and take the first series lead in the 2025 Second Round. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/U4dg9MCr71 pic.twitter.com/M7Bbuj1IBN – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 6, 2025

Should Sam Bennett be suspended for the elbow that left Anthony Stolarz puking over the bench? pic.twitter.com/GEJQ3rYQ1L – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2025

Last night, the lottery was on. An hour later, however, the second round got underway: the Leafs took on the Panthers.Toronto won by a score of 5-4.The Leafs may have won, but they lost their number one goalie.Sam Bennett collided with Anthony Stolarz and he left the game.He threw up on the bench moments later. He was even taken to the hospital.

Sounds like a concussion….

Doctors always say when you take a hit that produces a concussion, if you feel nauseous, you should immediately go to the hospital. That’s where Stolarz went. https://t.co/LmLhxvOxDf – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 6, 2025

Anthony Stolarz was seen vomiting into a bucket before being pulled from the game (via Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/dk4OSTJ2QC – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2025

WILLIAM NYLANDER GETS THE LEAFS ON THE BOARD 33 SECONDS IN!!! (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/ZoorK3wSZU – BarDown (@BarDown) May 6, 2025

Joseph Woll came on in relief and stopped 17 of the 20 shots directed at him.William Nylander took charge of the attack. He got the ball rolling in the opening seconds.He finished the game with two goals and an assist.Matthew Knies scored the winning goal.Both teams will be back in action tomorrow, again in Toronto.

The knuckleball from Tanev makes it 4-1 @MapleLeafs : Panthers vs. Maple Leafs on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/YLY9i54ZJh – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2025

