Series highlights: Anthony Stolarz threw up on the bench
Raphael Simard
Last night, the lottery was on.

An hour later, however, the second round got underway: the Leafs took on the Panthers.

Toronto won by a score of 5-4.

The Leafs may have won, but they lost their number one goalie.

Sam Bennett collided with Anthony Stolarz and he left the game.

He threw up on the bench moments later. He was even taken to the hospital.

Sounds like a concussion….

Joseph Woll came on in relief and stopped 17 of the 20 shots directed at him.

William Nylander took charge of the attack. He got the ball rolling in the opening seconds.

He finished the game with two goals and an assist.

Matthew Knies scored the winning goal.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow, again in Toronto.


Extension

– Chris Dickey Tanev.

– The 17 scorers of the game.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Two series start tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com )
