Sam Bennett defends himself: “I just took the puck to the net”

Should Sam Bennett be suspended for the elbow that left Anthony Stolarz puking over the bench? pic.twitter.com/GEJQ3rYQ1L – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 6, 2025

Sam Bennett reached out to good friend, Anthony Stolarz, last night after the collision: pic.twitter.com/nTN4t1yNVN – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 6, 2025

Brandon Carlo just said he saw Anthony Stolarz at breakfast and he was smiling. – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 6, 2025

League sources say Steve Staios sent an email to the 31 NHL teams this morning saying the club has parted ways with associate GM Ryan Bowness. He is free to speak with other teams. #Sens – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 6, 2025

What do you think of Sam Bennett’s move?Because since last night, it’s been the talk of the town. The Panthers player collided with goalkeeper Anthony Stolarz, who was removed from the game. He vomited and was hospitalized as a result.Here it is, for those who missed it.At the moment, there are two schools of thought in relation to the move. There are those who say the player is a scumbag… and there are those who say Bennett, who is at the end of his contract, is just a playoff player who is “hard to play against” and does his job.Of course, his club defends him. No surprise here… even if Stolarz does have friends in the Panthers dressing room.Even Bennett is a good friend of the goalie’s. And on the heels of the situation, for which he won’t be suspended by the league, he texted the keeper to see how he was doing.And the Panthers player was happy to hear that Stolarz was doing well.The Flames veteran spoke publicly this morning and what he said is pretty clear: in his eyes, it’s a hockey play from a guy who just wanted to score for his own.He was just trying to get to the net.Speaking of which, the Maple Leafs goalie was on hand with his team this morning. Renaud Lavoie says he was smiling when Brandon Carlo saw him on the heels of breakfast.Good news, then.– Of note.– Well done.– Change in Ottawa.– No long rebuild in Boston, believes Patrice Bergeron. [ TVAS – Hey boy.