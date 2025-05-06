Rocket: Jacob Fowler in the starter’s routine at practice

The first goalie to leave the ice at Rocket practice: Jacob Fowler.
All indications are that we’ll continue the road tonight with the youngster in front of the net. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 6, 2025
Rocket line-up this morning:
Farrell-Dauphin-BBoulet
RHP- Condotta-Simoneau
Roy-Kapanen-Gignac
Davidson-Xhekaj-Beck
Wotherspoon-Lindstrom
Trudeau-Mailloux
Engström- Reinbacher
Tuch out, Gignac in.
Waiting to see which goalie goes out 1st… @RDSca
– Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) May 6, 2025