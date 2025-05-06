Rocket: Jacob Fowler in the starter’s routine at practice

Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
This morning, on Twitter, colleague Maxime Truman said he was “pretty convinced” that Jacob Fowler would get the start of tonight’s game at Place Bell in Laval.

And clearly, he was well informed.

At today’s practice, Jacob Fowler practiced as a starter. And it was he who left the ice first, which is usually a sign that a goalie will be starting a few hours later.

It’s interesting to see that it’s Fowler who finds his net again.

Why is that? Because in Game #3, Pascal Vincent trusted Cayden Primeau even though Fowler had just beaten the Monsters twice on the road – and had earned a shutout in Game #2.

He owed nothing to Fowler, but everything to Primeau, who had been there all season? Maybe so.

But now, Primeau has lost game #3 and Fowler will be given the keys on the heels of this important duel for the Rocket. A win would see the club through to the next round and win the series 3-1.

A loss? Final match in sight.

The pressure is on Fowler, who will have to do everything in his power to get the W. He can do it, but it remains to be seen how the rest of the team will play in front of him.


