Renaud Lavoie: Luke Tuch, the two Xhekaj brothers and Mailloux should not be traded

The Canadiens took a beating in the playoffs against the Capitals.

We saw Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin having fun on the ice with their big shoulder shots, and in the process, we saw that the Canadiens didn’t have what it took to compete physically with the Caps.

That’s also why Jeff Gorton talked about weight for his players. He learned from his years with the Rangers…

Within the organization, there are players who can shuffle. But these guys are mostly in the AHL right now.

Florian Xhekaj, Logan Mailloux, Luke Tuch… these players have good size and can hit. In Montreal, with the Canadiens, Arber Xhekaj can also play that role.

And that prompts Renaud Lavoie to believe that these guys shouldn’t be traded. Without saying they’re untouchable… the TVA Sports journalist said on JiC’s show that it would be a mistake to let them go:

We can’t let all the names I’ve given you go. If you let one go, even if it’s Arber Xhekaj, you’re going to pay the price one day. – Renaud Lavoie

I’m particularly interested in Florian Xhekaj’s name.

Because the other’s little brother has shown that he can face the music, and we know he likes to do it too. His celebration after his fight last Sunday, in Game 3 of the series against the Monsters, says it all:

Surprise surprise, Florian Xhekaj mixing it up in game three of the AHL playoffs. pic.twitter.com/rLaZWFU6V7 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) May 4, 2025

Renaud Lavoie has a point because these guys are already in the organization.

You don’t have to look any further to add grit to the Habs’ bottom-6….

But ultimately, these players also need to develop to get a chance to play in Montreal.

I have the impression that Florian Xhekaj has already proven himself and is (really) close to the National League, but for Tuch (who was injured this season) and Mailloux… we need to see more for now.

And in the case of Arber Xhekaj, we know he can help the Canadiens when he plays the right way.

But therein lies the problem with Arber: he’s not always perfect, and even though he brings the famous element of toughness to Martin St-Louis’ line-up, it’s hard to trust him because he doesn’t always make the right decisions on the ice.

Overtime

